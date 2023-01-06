UBC In The News
The smartest dog breeds were pitted against each other. One came out on top
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren discussed researching the best performing dog breeds.
Newsweek
Has Marjorie Taylor Greene become the voice of Republican reason?
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk gave comments on the vote for the next Republican speaker of the House.
Newsweek
What’s next for mRNA vaccines
Biomedical engineering professor Dr. Anna Blakney (Michael Smith Labs) explained how the current flu vaccine works and how it is made.
Technology Review
Half of world’s glaciers to ‘disappear’ with 1.5C of global warming
Asian studies professor Dr. Pasang Sherpa commented on new research which found that half of the world’s glaciers could lose a quarter of their total mass by 2100.
Carbon Brief
He sleeps in a van but drives a Tesla: life on wheels in Vancouver’s camper community
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) noted the difficulty for young people to obtain affordable housing.
Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, Waterloo Region Record, Alaska Highway News, Canada Today
It’s not racist or xenophobic to question our immigration policy
Economics professor Dr. David Green commented on how immigration affects a country’s economy.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Foreign buyers ban won’t fix housing market – could make it worse, experts say
Sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster and Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed the federal two-year foreign homebuyer ban.
Global via Fresh Radio 100.5
B.C. property assessments: Fraser Valley values up more than Greater Vancouver
Sauder School of Business professors Drs. Tsur Somerville and Thomas Davidoff commented on Fraser Valley’s increased property value.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) weighed in on whether B.C.’s new homebuyer protection period will improve housing affordability.
CKNW Mornings with Simi (1:38 mark)
Will the spread of the new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 prompt you to go back to wearing a mask?
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on the COVID-19 “Kraken variant” or the XBB.1.5 strain, which has been quickly spreading across parts of the U.S.
Castanet
Why 2023 could be the year of the union
Labour economist professor emeritus Dr. Craig Riddell said that there’ll be more success for private-sector unions than we’ve seen in the past.
The Tyee via Penticton Herald
B.C.’s flood strategy must incorporate current science on the multiple causes of flood risk
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila argued that B.C. could lead the way in formalizing nature-based solutions such as restoring wetlands and developing water retention areas.
Vancouver Sun
Five ‘eco-types’ who focus on the environment
Sociology professor Dr. Emily Huddart Kennedy wrote about the most common types of relationship people have with the environment.
Winnipeg Free Press
A Vancouver botanic garden is hosting a festive Lunar New Year celebration this month
UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its first Lunar New Year Market on January 14 and 15.
Daily Hive