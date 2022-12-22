UBC In The News
Protecting whales from boat noise
Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Rajeev Jaiman discussed his study exploring how artificial intelligence can be used to reduce ship noise that can harm marine mammals such as whales.
CBC Early Edition, National Observer via Yahoo! News and Cortes Currents, Hindustan Times via Daily Sun
Most wildlife highway crossings too narrow, finds B.C. researchers
A UBC study found that wildlife overpasses in North America are narrower than recommended. Science undergraduate student Liam Brennan and UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb, who contributed to the study, were mentioned.
Glacier Media via The Prince George Citizen, Richmond News, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Alaska Highway News, Squamish Chief, Dawson Creek Mirror, Delta Optimist, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Burnaby Now
Canada's population growing faster than it has in decades: StatCan
Anthropology professor Dr. Alexia Bloch commented on some of the challenges of the temporary visa for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian Press via The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, CTV, Ottawa Citizen, The Calgary Herald, The National Post, CityNews Ottawa, Toronto Sun, Vancouver is Awesome, Surrey Now-Leader
Ukraine is ‘alive and kicking,’ emotional Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at U.S. Congress
Political science professor Dr. Allen Sens commented on the potential effect of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s U.S. visit on those who question international support for Kyiv.
The Toronto Star
Chaos at YVR likely to take a week to unravel: transportation expert
Dr. David Gillen (Sauder School of Business) commented on factors other than snow which exacerbated conditions at Vancouver International Airport.
Vancouver Sun
Unearthing the original mediterranean diet
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) discussed the actual condition of the Mediterranean Sea with respect to the historical baseline.
Hakai Magazine via Smithsonian Magazine
COP15: a historic text?
Dr. Andrew Trites, professor in the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, discussed the announcements made at COP15 in Montreal.
ICI Radio-Canada
Visions of a plastic-free Christmas
Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed Canada’s ban on some single-use plastic products.
National Observer via Yahoo! News
How can fisheries support biodiversity recovery?
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, school of public policy and global affairs) discussed why those who live next to a natural resource are often motivated to safeguard that resource.
The Independent (Newfoundland and Labrador)
How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism
Dr. Aryan Karimi, professor in the department of sociology, wrote that the diversity component of equity, diversity and inclusion policies is becoming a means for institutions to tick boxes and improve institutional status.
The Conversation
Ottawa urged to act after Taliban shuts women out of higher education
Applied sciences student Habiba Nazari said she fears her sisters in Afghanistan will never be able to attend university after the Taliban’s ban on women attending universities.
CBC
These Gen-Z founders turned down cushy consulting jobs to create a TikTok-famous doggie bed for humans
UBC alumni Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita discussed creating Plufl, a company that sells dog beds for humans.
Fast Company