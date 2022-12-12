UBC In The News
'Nibblers and Lions': B.C. researchers discover new 'supergroup' on tree of life
A study led by botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death.
Toronto Star, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Alaska Highway News, New Westminster Record, Burnaby Now, Pique Newsmagazine, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, Powell River Peak, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Richmond News, Tri-City News
Indigenous Americans broke the cycle of destructive wildfires. Here’s how they did it
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on a study which found that Indigenous people were able manage forest fires by reducing or eliminating excess fuel from the landscape before it burned out of control.
Science Magazine
The ticking bomb under Canada’s constitution
Dr. Hoi Kong (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the Ontario government’s attempt to use the “notwithstanding clause”—Section 33 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Economist (subscription)
How celebrating the ugly Christmas sweater went from a B.C. house party to a global phenomenon
UBCO management professor Dr. Eric Li said the ugly Christmas sweater has evolved into a “communal” celebration that transcends all ages.
CBC
Climate change affecting Christmas trees in B.C. and beyond, expert says
Forestry professor Dr. Richard Hamelin explained how the effects of climate change are taking a toll on Christmas tree farms across Canada.
CBC, City News (Vancouver), The Canadian Press via CBC, Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, Global, National Post, Vancouver Sun, Q107, Kelowna Now, Victoria Now, Castanet, MidlandToday.ca, Summerland Review, Pique Newsmagazine, Vancouver is Awesome, Today in B.C., Victoria News, Prince George Citizen, Yahoo, Tri-City News, Abbotsford News, Surrey Now-Leader, Times Colonist
Six child deaths confirmed in B.C. in ‘very early and intense flu season’
Clinical professor Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi discussed the need for the province to increase its public health measures to prevent more flu deaths.
Globe and Mail
Mom and Pop Inc. increases share of Vancouver housing
Professor Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) commented on a study which found that corporate ownership of homes in Metro Vancouver increased by 14 per cent.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Opposition parties willing to help Liberals delay MAID expansion
Psychiatry professor emeritus Dr. Derryck Smith discussed delaying expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying.
Toronto Star
Endangered salmon are left to flounder as Canada hosts COP15
The DFO and fishing sectors’ fears that listing salmon and switching to selective methods will eliminate the industry are exaggerated, said zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor.
National Observer
B.C.'s new housing minister says renters' rebate, other relief measures could be coming in 2023
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the new standalone ministry to deal with B.C. housing crisis.
CTV
Six children in B.C. have died this season from flu-related illness: B.C. CDC
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto noted that the best thing people can do to protect themselves from the flu and minimize getting seriously ill is to vaccinate themselves and their children.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBCO now boasts one of the most complete collections of Okanagan writer, George Bowering
UBCO now has one of the most complete collections of Canadian writer George Bowering in its special collections library and digital humanities lab.
Castanet