'Nibblers and Lions': B.C. researchers discover new 'supergroup' on tree of life

A study led by botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death.
Indigenous Americans broke the cycle of destructive wildfires. Here’s how they did it

Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels commented on a study which found that Indigenous people were able manage forest fires by reducing or eliminating excess fuel from the landscape before it burned out of control.
The ticking bomb under Canada’s constitution

Dr. Hoi Kong (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the Ontario government’s attempt to use the “notwithstanding clause”—Section 33 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
How celebrating the ugly Christmas sweater went from a B.C. house party to a global phenomenon

UBCO management professor Dr. Eric Li said the ugly Christmas sweater has evolved into a “communal” celebration that transcends all ages.
Climate change affecting Christmas trees in B.C. and beyond, expert says

Forestry professor Dr. Richard Hamelin explained how the effects of climate change are taking a toll on Christmas tree farms across Canada.
Six child deaths confirmed in B.C. in ‘very early and intense flu season’

Clinical professor Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi discussed the need for the province to increase its public health measures to prevent more flu deaths.
Mom and Pop Inc. increases share of Vancouver housing

Professor Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) commented on a study which found that corporate ownership of homes in Metro Vancouver increased by 14 per cent.
Opposition parties willing to help Liberals delay MAID expansion

Psychiatry professor emeritus Dr. Derryck Smith discussed delaying expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying.
Endangered salmon are left to flounder as Canada hosts COP15

The DFO and fishing sectors’ fears that listing salmon and switching to selective methods will eliminate the industry are exaggerated, said zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor.
B.C.'s new housing minister says renters' rebate, other relief measures could be coming in 2023

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the new standalone ministry to deal with B.C. housing crisis.
Six children in B.C. have died this season from flu-related illness: B.C. CDC

Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway and evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto noted that the best thing people can do to protect themselves from the flu and minimize getting seriously ill is to vaccinate themselves and their children.
UBCO now boasts one of the most complete collections of Okanagan writer, George Bowering

UBCO now has one of the most complete collections of Canadian writer George Bowering in its special collections library and digital humanities lab.
