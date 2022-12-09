UBC In The News
'Microbial lions' are the newest branch of the tree of life
A UBC study found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death. Botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling was quoted.
IFL Science, Europapress, National Geographic (Hungary), Huffington Post (Greece), DownToEarth, News9, Independent via Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (Canada)
Gas prices across Metro Vancouver dip to new 2022 low
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the three main factors driving down gas prices.
CTV
Will B.C.'s new bail policy prevent violent repeat offenders in Vancouver? An expert weighs in
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the B.C. premier’s new plan aimed at tackling the issue of repeat offenders.
Vancouver is Awesome
Private RSV testing fee in Vancouver could be a barrier for some
Medicine professor Dr. Farah Shroff said a new private testing service for respiratory syncytial virus might be a great option for parents who can afford it but suggests it feeds into a larger problem.
CityNews (Vancouver)
‘Extractivism’ is destroying nature: to tackle it COP15 must go beyond simple targets
Geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey co-wrote about how the mass-scale removal of resources is a key driver of biodiversity loss.
The Guardian
UBCO unveils art installation on day of action for violence against women
UBCO community gathered to unveil an art installation in remembrance of the 14 women killed at a school in Montreal on Dec. 6, 1989.
Castanet