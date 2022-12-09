UBC In The News

'Microbial lions' are the newest branch of the tree of life

A UBC study found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death. Botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling was quoted.
IFL ScienceEuropapressNational Geographic (Hungary)Huffington Post (Greece)DownToEarthNews9Independent via Yahoo (UK)Yahoo (Canada)

Gas prices across Metro Vancouver dip to new 2022 low

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the three main factors driving down gas prices.
CTV

Will B.C.'s new bail policy prevent violent repeat offenders in Vancouver? An expert weighs in

Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the B.C. premier’s new plan aimed at tackling the issue of repeat offenders.
Vancouver is Awesome

Private RSV testing fee in Vancouver could be a barrier for some

Medicine professor Dr. Farah Shroff said a new private testing service for respiratory syncytial virus might be a great option for parents who can afford it but suggests it feeds into a larger problem.
CityNews (Vancouver)

‘Extractivism’ is destroying nature: to tackle it COP15 must go beyond simple targets

Geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey co-wrote about how the mass-scale removal of resources is a key driver of biodiversity loss.
The Guardian

UBCO unveils art installation on day of action for violence against women

UBCO community gathered to unveil an art installation in remembrance of the 14 women killed at a school in Montreal on Dec. 6, 1989.
Castanet