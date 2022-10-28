UBC In The News
Forget Halloween myths like rainbow fentanyl. Drivers pose the biggest risk to children
Clinical professor Dr. John A. Staples led a study which found that child pedestrians were about 10 times more likely to be killed by a vehicle on a Halloween evening than on other fall evenings in the U.S.
Philadelphia Inquirer
Narwhals are modifying their behaviour due to climate change
A new report led by postdoctoral fellow Dr. Courtney Shuert (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that narwhals are changing their migration patterns due to changing Arctic climates.
ICI Radio-Canada – Eye on the Arctic, Earth.com, Nature World News
Italian chefs are cooking up a solution to booming jellyfish populations
Honorary research associate Lucas Brotz (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) noted the increase in jellyfish populations in various parts of the world.
Popular Science
Doug Ford can likely invoke parliamentary privilege to avoid the Emergencies Act inquiry. Should he?
Dr. Mary Liston (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on Ontario premier Doug Ford’s intention to invoke parliamentary privilege to avoid testifying at the Emergencies Act commission.
CBC
Fewer than one in five Canadians have received a COVID-19 booster shot
Pediatrics professor Dr. Manish Sadarangani said that as soon as people are eligible, they should be getting their COVID-19 boosters to keep them protected.
Globe and Mail
Will Doug Ford’s new housing rules make homes more affordable? Don’t hold your breath
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) said Ontario’s new housing legislation won’t help the current generation of would-be homebuyers.
Toronto Star
'We are disappointed,' says Indigenous partner on B.C.'s decision not to support 2030 Olympic bid
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on B.C. government’s refusal to support the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic bid.
CTV
Mongolia is keen to distance itself from Moscow and Beijing
Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) argued that Mongolia intends to chart a foreign policy that maintains its independence from China and Russia.
Foreign Policy
The ethical complexities of Canada’s dependence on edugration
Education PhD student Lisa Brunner argued for more ethical models in Canadian universities’ outdated and malfunctioning internationalization policies.
University Affairs
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings 2023
UBC ranked third globally in the new QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.
Times of India, Narcity
UBC rowing club marks one hundred years
Global News featured UBC rowing club’s 100 year anniversary.
Global News – Hour at 6 B.C., Global (digital)
A 50-year-old time capsule will be opened in Vancouver this week
UBC students will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Great Trek by opening a time capsule buried by students 50 years ago.
Vancouver is Awesome