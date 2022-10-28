UBC In The News

Forget Halloween myths like rainbow fentanyl. Drivers pose the biggest risk to children

Clinical professor Dr. John A. Staples led a study which found that child pedestrians were about 10 times more likely to be killed by a vehicle on a Halloween evening than on other fall evenings in the U.S.
Philadelphia Inquirer

Narwhals are modifying their behaviour due to climate change

A new report led by postdoctoral fellow Dr. Courtney Shuert (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that narwhals are changing their migration patterns due to changing Arctic climates.
ICI Radio-Canada – Eye on the ArcticEarth.comNature World News

Italian chefs are cooking up a solution to booming jellyfish populations

Honorary research associate Lucas Brotz (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) noted the increase in jellyfish populations in various parts of the world.
Popular Science

Doug Ford can likely invoke parliamentary privilege to avoid the Emergencies Act inquiry. Should he?

Dr. Mary Liston (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on Ontario premier Doug Ford’s intention to invoke parliamentary privilege to avoid testifying at the Emergencies Act commission.
CBC

Fewer than one in five Canadians have received a COVID-19 booster shot

Pediatrics professor Dr. Manish Sadarangani said that as soon as people are eligible, they should be getting their COVID-19 boosters to keep them protected.
Globe and Mail

Will Doug Ford’s new housing rules make homes more affordable? Don’t hold your breath

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) said Ontario’s new housing legislation won’t help the current generation of would-be homebuyers.
Toronto Star

'We are disappointed,' says Indigenous partner on B.C.'s decision not to support 2030 Olympic bid

Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on B.C. government’s refusal to support the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic bid.
CTV

Mongolia is keen to distance itself from Moscow and Beijing

Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) argued that Mongolia intends to chart a foreign policy that maintains its independence from China and Russia.
Foreign Policy

The ethical complexities of Canada’s dependence on edugration

Education PhD student Lisa Brunner argued for more ethical models in Canadian universities’ outdated and malfunctioning internationalization policies.
University Affairs

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Rankings 2023

UBC ranked third globally in the new QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.
Times of IndiaNarcity

UBC rowing club marks one hundred years

Global News featured UBC rowing club’s 100 year anniversary.
Global News – Hour at 6 B.C.Global (digital)

A 50-year-old time capsule will be opened in Vancouver this week

UBC students will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Great Trek by opening a time capsule buried by students 50 years ago.
Vancouver is Awesome