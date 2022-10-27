UBC In The News

The planet has lost 83 per cent of its freshwater aquatic life in 50 years, finds report

Professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) was quoted about the World Wildlife Fund for Nature’s Living Planet Report.
Research on Indigenous leadership in wildfire management

Forestry PhD student Sarah Dickson-Hoyle discussed her research on Indigenous leadership, collaborative wildfire management and community-led restoration.
Work and the epidemic of men’s depression

New study led by psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s Health Research Program) found that nearly half of Canadian men are at risk of depression.
Inside the murky world of illegal fishing

Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) explained that the vague definitions and policies in place contributed to high profits from illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.
British-Chinese cultural mash-up may explain B.C.’s fondness for Halloween fireworks

Anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco said that British traditions got “mushed up” with North American Halloween culture, granting the West Coast a unique Halloween experience.
Heavy rain conditions could be putting Vancouver's trees at risk

Dr. Brett Gilley (department of earth, oceans and atmospheric sciences) discussed how heavy rain conditions will affect Vancouver’s trees.
How drones are replanting B.C.'s burned forests

Forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed planning for aerial planting projects in B.C.
Universities in U.S. and Canada beat U.K. in sustainability league

The Guardian mentioned that UBC ranked third globally in the new Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings: Sustainability.
