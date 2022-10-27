UBC In The News
The planet has lost 83 per cent of its freshwater aquatic life in 50 years, finds report
Professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) was quoted about the World Wildlife Fund for Nature’s Living Planet Report.
Mongabay
Research on Indigenous leadership in wildfire management
Forestry PhD student Sarah Dickson-Hoyle discussed her research on Indigenous leadership, collaborative wildfire management and community-led restoration.
CBC Early Edition
Work and the epidemic of men’s depression
New study led by psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s Health Research Program) found that nearly half of Canadian men are at risk of depression.
The Tyee via Yahoo
Inside the murky world of illegal fishing
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) explained that the vague definitions and policies in place contributed to high profits from illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.
Euronews – Ocean Call podcast via Yahoo
British-Chinese cultural mash-up may explain B.C.’s fondness for Halloween fireworks
Anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco said that British traditions got “mushed up” with North American Halloween culture, granting the West Coast a unique Halloween experience.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, CTV, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver is Awesome, Peterborough Examiner, Meadow Lake Now, CHEK, Waterloo Region Record, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)
Heavy rain conditions could be putting Vancouver's trees at risk
Dr. Brett Gilley (department of earth, oceans and atmospheric sciences) discussed how heavy rain conditions will affect Vancouver’s trees.
City News (Vancouver)
How drones are replanting B.C.'s burned forests
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes discussed planning for aerial planting projects in B.C.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Pique Newsmagazine, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief, Castanet, Delta Optimist, Tri-City News, Richmond News
Universities in U.S. and Canada beat U.K. in sustainability league
The Guardian mentioned that UBC ranked third globally in the new Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings: Sustainability.
The Guardian