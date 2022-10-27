Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC climate and energy experts and COP27 delegates Media Advisories

The 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) United Nations climate change conference will take place from Nov. 6-18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also released its annual world energy outlook report today.

UBC experts are available to comment.

UBC COP27 delegation

Dr. Vanessa Andreotti

Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Interim Director, Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies

Canada Research Chair in Race, Inequalities and Global Change

Email: vanessa.andreotti@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Neocolonialism in climate change mitigation strategies

The importance of Indigenous rights and voices in the climate agenda

Gideon Berry (they/them)

Master’s student, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Email: gberry01@student.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Youth empowerment, sustainability, COP27, energy, energy policy, energy transition, climate justice, climate education

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change science, climate change policy including targets, finance and adaptation

Abul Bashar Rahman (he/him)

Undergraduate student, Vancouver School of Economics

Tel: 778-723-9609

Email: abulbasharrahman@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English, Bangla

Lived and learned experiences as a first-generation Bangladeshi (one of the most affected regions of the world by climate change)

Climate change in South Asia, impact investments, globalization and climate refugee crisis

*Available evenings Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and during the day Tuesdays, Thursdays

Dr. Verónica Relaño

UBC recent alumna, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: veronica@watersciencepolicy.com

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Marine conservation, ocean health and protected areas

Dr. Pasang Yangjee Sherpa

Assistant Professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies and Department of Asian Studies

Email: pasang.sherpa@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

The importance of including Indigenous knowledge in climate change assessment reports including the IPCC ARs

Dr. Shannon Waters (she/her)

Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Email: Shannon.Waters@islandhealth.ca

Colonialism and climate change

Public health action on climate change

Rynn Zhang (张雨晴) (she/her)

Undergraduate student, Department of Materials Engineering

Email: rynn2018@student.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin

Circular economy, zero waste, sustainable fashion, youth empowerment, integrating faith and spirituality

* Unavailable Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 13-14

Climate/Environment Experts

Dr. Juan José Alava (he/him)

Research Associate, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Principal Investigator, Ocean Pollution Research Unit

Email: j.alava@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Spanish

Microplastic and plastic marine pollution, ocean pollution, pollutants in the marine food web

Prof. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Interview language(s): English

Energy and electricity sector

IEA energy outlook report

*Available at 12:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and morning Tuesday, Thursdays

Dr. Peter Arcese

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-350-9295 (text before calling)

Interview language(s): English

Carbon credits, ecosystem services and conservation

Pace of adaptation in organisms to climate change

*Unavailable after 4:00 p.m.

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Social or ecological side of climate change, social change, ecological impacts

Dr. William Cheung

Professor and Director, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: w.cheung@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Cantonese

Climate change and the ocean, warming seas, climate change effects on fish

*Unavailable Fridays

Max Cohen (he/him)

PhD candidate, Department of Geography

Tel (WhatsApp only): 236-993-9065

Email: max.cohen.ubc@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Just transitions, oil and gas transitions, wind energy

UK climate politics, climate policy/politics

Prof. Robert Godin

Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry

Tel: 250-807-8438

Email: robert.godin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, French

Solar energy, photocatalysis, solar fuels, hydrogen

IEA energy outlook report

Prof. Kathryn Harrison (she/her)

Professor, Department of Political Science

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and energy, climate change

Environmental politics, environmental policy

Climate politics and policy in Canada

COP negotiations

IEA energy outlook report

*Unavailable on Oct. 27 morning

Dr. Milind Kandlikar

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-822-6722

Email: mkandlikar@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi

Climate change, air pollution, sustainable development, global warming, greenhouse gases, electric vehicles

Temitope Onifade (he/him)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: temitope@onifade.org

Interview language(s): English, Yoruba, English-based pidgin

Climate policy and justice under the Paris Agreement, Canada’s climate governance framework, being a COP26 delegate

*Limited availability from Oct. 27-30

Dr. Navin Ramankutty

Professor and Director, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-827-1745

Email: navin.ramankutty@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Malayalam, Tamil

Sustainable agriculture, food systems, climate change, global environmental change

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Water and biodiversity

Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Effects of droughts on natural ecosystems

Impacts of excess water on slopes and floods

Dr. Michael Schwandt

Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-875-4375

Interview language(s): English

Public health impacts of climate change, climate-resilient health systems

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Blue economy, sustainable and just ocean systems, fisheries economics, marine biodiversity, ocean conservation, biological diversity

Experience at COP26

Quotes

Dr. Simon Donner, COP27 delegate and professor in the department of geography

“COP26 in Glasgow was about big announcements. COP27 is more about the grunt work of international climate policy.”

Abul Bashar Rahman, COP27 delegate and undergraduate student in the Vancouver School of Economics

“I expect to see the Climate Action Fund and how they are ensuring the effective implementation, adequate transparency and equitable distribution.”

Rynn Zhang (张雨晴), COP27 delegate and undergraduate student in the department of materials engineering

“I expect to see this be the most inclusive COP yet by hearing voices represented from all ages, genders, nations and tongues, leaving no one behind.”

Dr. Peter Arcese, professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences

“Single most important: incentivize via multiple policy tools activities that employ nature-based solutions to simultaneously stimulate economy and human well-being, and slow or stop biodiversity decline.”

Dr. Kai Chan, professor in Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

“The climate crisis is too big and complicated to be a policy problem: it requires a broad societal response that embraces transformative social change. But the single most important policy action would probably be a global pricing system on carbon pollution that also reflects the differentiated nature of responsibilities.”

Max Cohen, PhD candidate in the department of geography

“The most important policy action to help stop climate change is a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty.”

Prof. Kathryn Harrison, professor in the department of political science

“The emphasis at COP27 will be on increasing ambition and compensation for developing countries. At COP26 in Glasgow, countries committed to revisit their targets and increase their ambition. Few have done that, with the result that the work is still on track for warming of more than 2 degrees Celsius. In addition, pressure from developing countries will continue for ‘loss and damage’ payments from the wealthy countries that disproportionately caused this problem, especially with the growing evidence (e.g., from Pakistan flooding) that measures to adapt will not be sufficient.”