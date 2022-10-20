UBC experts on NDP leadership, British PM’s resignation

David Eby is to become the next B.C. premier after the BC NDP disqualified Anjali Appadurai from its leadership race.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation.
UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Gerald Baier
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Cell: 604-754-8546
Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca
- Canadian politics, B.C. politics, party politics, parliament
Dr. Kurt Huebner
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 778-994-8313
Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca
- U.K. politics, European politics, Brexit
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
- Canadian politics, elections, public opinion, parties
*unavailable on Friday afternoon