Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on NDP leadership, British PM’s resignation Media Advisories

David Eby is to become the next B.C. premier after the BC NDP disqualified Anjali Appadurai from its leadership race.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation.

UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Cell: 604-754-8546

Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca

Canadian politics, B.C. politics, party politics, parliament

Dr. Kurt Huebner

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 778-994-8313

Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

U.K. politics, European politics, Brexit

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Canadian politics, elections, public opinion, parties

*unavailable on Friday afternoon