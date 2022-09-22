UBC In The News
UBC prof co-leads study that suggests long-COVID is an autoimmune disease
Dr. Chris Carlsten, professor in the UBC department of medicine, discussed new research which found that long COVID patients can show signs of autoimmune disease a year after catching COVID-19.
Climate change threatening butterflies’ pollen-collecting powers, find B.C. researchers
Dr. Michelle Tseng, assistant professor in the UBC departments of botany and zoology, discussed her work with UBC alum Erez Büyükyilmaz which found warmer temperatures can lead to smaller butterflies that collect less pollen and visit fewer flowers.
Got four legs and wagging tails? New UBC lab looks for participants
Faculty of land and food systems assistant professor Dr. Alexandra Protopopova discussed the UBC Human-Animal Interaction Lab and its public call for dogs to take part in its research.
Study analyzing wildlife’s reactions to changing landscape in Burns Lake, Houston and Smithers
UBCO researchers are looking at the effects of partially harvested forests on predator species in the Burns Lake Community Forest, and in Houston and Smithers. Stories quoted Brooklyn Maher, a UBCO biology graduate student, and Dr. Karen Hodges, UBCO biology professor.
The fatal error of an ancient, HIV-like virus
Dr. Maria Tokuyama, assistant professor in the department of microbiology and immunology, discussed studying primate genomes to find clues to the common weak spots of lentiviruses, including HIV.
B.C. posts Canada’s highest unaffordable housing rate, homeless fear death on streets
Margot Young, professor in UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on the increase in the number of renter households across B.C.
Family physician says there are "no short-term fixes" to health-care crisis
Dr. Rita McCracken, assistant professor in the UBC departments of family practice and pharmacology and therapeutics, discussed B.C.’s health-care crisis, saying there are no short-term fixes.
Trees, green lungs to be protected
Dr. Richard Hamelin, professor in the department of forest and conservation sciences, discussed the state of our forests on National Tree Day.
Putin mobilizes. Biden chides. Zelenskyy offers a plan. What experts heard in the words of the men central to the war in Ukraine
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom, professor in the UBC department of political science, commented on Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the United Nations general assembly.
Why military forces see the moon as a new strategic priority
Dr. Aaron Boley, professor in the UBC department of physics and astronomy, commented on the Cislunar Highway Patrol System satellite, saying while useful, it’s not clear why it has to be a military and not civilian programme.
65-plus baby boomers make up almost half of Parksville region population in growing trend: StatCan
Dr. Penny Gurstein, professor emeritus in UBC’s school of community and regional planning, discussed the growing number of 65-plus residents in the top 10 B.C. cities.
Dan Fumano: Housing woes a national problem, especially acute in B.C.: New data
Dr. Paul Kershaw, associate professor in the school of population and public health, commented on the latest set of census figures which showed 13.4 per cent of B.C. households are in “core housing need”.
'Make the polluter pay': Sue Big Oil campaign kicks off on the Sunshine Coast
Avi Lewis, associate professor in the UBC department of geography, commented on the campaign calling on Sunshine Coast residents to join the Sue Big Oil class action lawsuit.
Analysis: What changed after Taiwan's deadly 1999 earthquake?
UBC professor of structural and earthquake engineering Dr. Tony Yang discussed changes to the building code and other impacts in the aftermath of Taiwan’s deadly 1999 Jiji Earthquake.
As chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries doctoral student Fanny Couture discussed her research into the decline of southern resident killer whales and their primary source of food, Chinook salmon.
60 works of Canadian nonfiction to watch for in fall 2022
Elina Tallion, a UBC graduate student, was mentioned as the translator of the book,Scenes from the Underground, listed as one of 60 works of Canadian nonfiction to watch for in fall 2022 by media.
More than one-third of UBC students face food insecurity, says university
Media discussed food insecurity and the approach UBC is taking to support students who are facing affordability and food security issues.
Truth and Reconciliation Day: Here's how to engage, educate and reflect between now and Sept. 30
Media mentioned the Intergenerational March to commemorate Orange Shirt Day.
UBCO celebrating a decade of canine therapy programs
Dr. John-Tyler Binfet, associate professor in the UBCO school of education and director of the Building Academic Retention through K9s (BARK) program, discussed creating the program 10 years ago this fall.
