UBC In The News
Monique Keiran: Researchers tackle mystery of missing bear toes, floating feet
Research by UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb found that grizzy bears were getting their toes amputated in traps.
Times Colonist
Ocean fish stocks in danger without climate change action, say B.C. researchers
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor Dr. William Cheung was quoted about research which found global fish stocks can’t recover to sustainable levels without strong actions to mitigate climate change and overfishing.
Glacier Media via New Westminster Record, Tri-City News, Burnaby Now, Powell River Peak, Richmond News, Sechelt / Gibsons Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, Vancouver is Awesome, Pique NewsMagazine, North Shore News
Can smart traffic lights ease congestion, reduce emissions and make streets safer? UBC to test it out
Several intersections on UBC’s Vancouver campus are the first in Canada to have NoTraffic’s smart traffic-management platform installed, as part of the school’s Aurora connected-vehicle test bed research. UBC engineering professor David Michelson was quoted in the story.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Here's why Indian students are coming to B.C. — and Canada — by the thousands
UBC history associate professor Dr. Henry Yu commented on the rise in student permit applications from India to Canada.
CBC
Surrey mobile unit brings health care to 'unseen' homeless people affected by overdose crisis
UBC nursing assistant professor of teaching Ranjit Dhari commented on mobile health units that can help bring care to the community where the community is.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
Dr. M.V. Ramana, professor of public policy and global affairs, commented on the storage of nuclear waste and its potential to escape in the future.
Associated Press
Victoria councillors defer vote on contentious housing strategy to next council
UBC Sauder School of Business associate professor Dr. Thomas Davidoff commented on a housing initiative where single-family lots would be rezoned to allow a number of housing types, from townhouses to multiplexes.
CBC
Nova Scotia Teachers Union says more information needed on school air quality
School of population and public health professor Dr. Karen Bartlett commented on how proper ventilation is key in diluting particulate matter released during breathing, speaking and sneezing.
CBC
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
UBC political science postdoctoral fellow Dr. Amy Janzwood co-authored an article about how the fossil fuel industry is using “bridge fuel narratives” in Canada when discussing natural gas as a part of low-carbon energy transition.
The Conversation via Yahoo News