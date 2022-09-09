Shadowed man with eye under the light

UBC experts on World Suicide Prevention Day

Media Advisories

Sep 9, 2022    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Saturday, September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Tyler Black
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Email: dr.tylerblack@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English

  • Emergency psychiatry, statistics and trends, pandemic and suicide, school and suicide, suicide motivations, suicide screening

*intermittent availability after 9 a.m. Friday

Dr. Emily Jenkins (she/her)
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Suicide risk and prevention
  • Social and structural determinants of suicide/suicidality

Dr. Raymond Lam (he/him)
Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Email: r.lam@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Depression, depression treatments, suicide, biomarkers

Dr. Corey McAuliffe(she/her)
CIHR & Mitacs Health System Impact Postdoctoral Fellow
School of Nursing
Email: corey.mcauliffe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Postsecondary students and suicide prevention
  • COVID and suicidal ideation
  • Social and structural determinants of suicide/suicidality

Dr. John Oliffe (he/him)
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: john.oliffe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Men’s depression and suicidality

Find other stories about: , , , ,

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca