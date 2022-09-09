UBC experts on World Suicide Prevention Day

Saturday, September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Tyler Black
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Email: dr.tylerblack@gmail.com
Interview language(s): English
- Emergency psychiatry, statistics and trends, pandemic and suicide, school and suicide, suicide motivations, suicide screening
*intermittent availability after 9 a.m. Friday
Dr. Emily Jenkins (she/her)
Associate Professor, School of Nursing
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Suicide risk and prevention
- Social and structural determinants of suicide/suicidality
Dr. Raymond Lam (he/him)
Professor, Department of Psychiatry
Email: r.lam@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Depression, depression treatments, suicide, biomarkers
Dr. Corey McAuliffe(she/her)
CIHR & Mitacs Health System Impact Postdoctoral Fellow
School of Nursing
Email: corey.mcauliffe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Postsecondary students and suicide prevention
- COVID and suicidal ideation
- Social and structural determinants of suicide/suicidality
Dr. John Oliffe (he/him)
Professor, School of Nursing
Email: john.oliffe@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Men’s depression and suicidality