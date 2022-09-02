UBC In The News
Major breakthrough in development of oral insulin tablet made in rat study
UBC land and food systems professor Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh and PhD candidate Yigong Guo discussed their work on developing oral insulin tablets that can replace daily insulin injections.
IFL Science, Hindustan Times
Without strong action, global fish stocks could collapse
A new study by Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that global fish stocks can’t recover without strong actions to mitigate climate change and overfishing. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes was also quoted.
Earth.com, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Past variability may help forests cope with climate change
Geography professor Dr. Naomi Schwartz explained a study she co-authored that investigated whether forests that had been exposed to variable conditions in the past were more tolerant of the increased variability as an effect of global warming.
Earth.com
Trees are vital to the city’s climate change fight. So why are they on the decline?
Research by forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk found that people should see at least three trees from their home; have 30 per cent tree canopy cover in each neighbourhood; and 300 metres should be the maximum distance to the nearest high-quality public green space.
Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator
Sending yeast and algae into space
PhD candidate Hamid Gaikani discussed working with pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow to send yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CKNW Mornings with Simi Sara (34:02 mark)
Who owns the Moon? and why agreements are important to prevent conflict
Physics and astronomy Dr. Aaron Boley discussed who owns the Moon and why agreements are important to prevent conflict.
The Shift with Shane Hewitt (33:30 mark)
Vancouver foundation's cannabis distribution program gets Health Canada approval
Medicine professor Dr. M-J Milloy commented on Health Canada’s approval of a Vancouver cannabis harm-reduction distribution program.
CBC
Bidets are making a splash with Canadians worried about waste
Dr. Kai Chan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) said while bidets use a little more water at the source, the amount is absolutely negligible compared to the water that goes into making toilet paper.
CBC Science
Pakistan’s ‘monsoons on steroids’ show world that extreme weather is never far away
Adjunct professor Dr. Sean Fleming (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) noted the increased storm frequencies and severities across the world.
Global via 91.5 The Beat, The Wolf 101.5 FM
Here’s what you need to know about Ontario’s new COVID isolation rules
Infectious diseases clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach commented on Ontario’s new COVID isolation requirements.
Toronto Star (subscription) via Waterloo Region Record (subscription)
Stanley Park looper moths kill many hemlock trees
Forestry professor Dr. Richard Hamelin discussed the looper moth outbreak in Stanley Park.
City News (Vancouver)
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
Anthropology research associate Dr. Katie Kingsbury said exorcisms do occur in Canada but typically take place behind closed doors.
CTV (Saskatoon)
How Canada can ease its labour crunch by giving immigrants more support
Social work professor Dr. Miu Chung Yan said the recent tightness in the labour market can be credited to the pandemic to a certain extent, but hurdles for newcomers to get jobs in their fields have existed for decades.
Postmedia via Financial Post, Regina Leader-Post, High River Times, The Sarnia Observer, Yahoo (Finance)
B.C. gas prices are falling, but will it last?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the decline in gas prices.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen, Vancouver is Awesome, Powell River Peak, North Shore News, Squamish Chief
Supreme Court of Canada Justice to speak in Kelowna
The UBCO Centre for Constitutional Law and Legal Studies will be hosting Supreme Court of Canada Justice Suzanne Côté next week. UBCO philosophy professor and the centre’s director Dr. Andrew Irvine was quoted.
Castanet