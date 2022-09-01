UBC In The News

B.C. researchers tout promising progress on oral insulin tablets

Researchers led by UBC land and food systems professor Dr. Anubhav Pratap-Singh have developed oral insulin tablets as a replacement for daily insulin injections.
Trees are vital to the city’s climate change fight. So why are they on the decline?

Toronto Star mentioned research by forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk which found that people should see at least three trees from their home; have 30 per cent tree canopy cover in each neighbourhood; and 300 metres should be the maximum distance to the nearest high-quality public green space.
UBCO research suggests weight-loss programs are worth the money

New UBCO research led by psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lutes found that people looking to improve their health benefit from the help of professionals.
UBC team announces pollution-sniffing lab on wheels

UBC researchers have developed a mobile lab to measure concentrations of air pollutants across the city. Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Naomi Zimmerman and atmospheric sciences PhD student Davi de Ferreyro Monticelli were quoted.
Fourty-eight-year-old student back in school

At 48 years old, Tattuuskulth Charlie is UBC’s oldest first-year student on the UBC campus this fall.
