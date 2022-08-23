UBC In The News
SOS! Scientists sound climate alarm with exclamation mark
A study by UBCO geography professor Dr. Adeniyi Asiyanbi looked at engagement with climate change among the corporate middle class in Lagos.
Reuters via Daily Mail, The Straits Times, National Post
‘Prevailing sense that toxicity is continuing to rise,’ as report finds one in six tweets analyzed during 2021 federal election ‘likely to be toxic’
A report written by school of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. Heidi Tworek and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Chris Tenove looked at incivility on social media in the 2019 Canadian federal election campaign and beyond.
The Hill Times
B.C. scientists find ‘weak spot’ in COVID-19 virus that could lead to new treatments
A study led by medicine professor Dr. Sriram Subramaniam has identified a key vulnerability across all COVID-19 variants that could lead to a new generation of universally effective antibody treatments.
ABC (Australia), Canadian Press via Victoria News
Canada ranks high for mammal movement between protected areas: Study
Research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed her research on how mapping animal movement could help protect biodiversity across the world.
The Weather Network
Destructive lion fish are invading Brazil
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Nicola Smith (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the challenge of preventing the growth of the lion fish population.
National Geographic (subscription) via Yahoo
B.C. opens up immunizations to children 4 and under in next phase of COVID-19 fight
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway noted the significance of B.C. opening up vaccinations to children older than six months and younger than five years old.
CBC, CBC On The Coast
Pharmacists urge B.C. parents not to stockpile children’s pain medication
UBC Pharmacists Clinic director Dr. Barbara Gobis commented on the shortage of liquid ibuprofen and acetaminophen products for children.
CBC Vancouver
Canadian bee researchers fear climate change's effects on wild bees
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Alison McAfee (UBC’s Michael Smith Labs) said how the honeybee population is faring can indicate how wild bees are faring.
CBC
Rare white orca, named 'Frostbite', spotted off the coast of Vancouver Island
Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) discussed a white orca sighting in Beaver Cove.
CBC via The Weather Network
Psilocybin offers new ways to lower risks of opioid addiction
Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Elena Argento discussed how psilocybin works to lower the risk of opioid addiction.
Castanet (Kamloops)
There is an urgent need to prevent the lifelong damage caused by adverse childhood experiences
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Wolfgang Linden and professor Dr. Joelle LeMoult wrote about using psychotherapy to minimize the consequences of adverse childhoods.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Initial steps to seed quantum leaps in B.C.’s business of physics
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Philip Stamp discussed the Quantum Gravity Conference which took place in Vancouver.
CKNW Mornings with Simi Sara, Vancouver Tech Journal, ICI-Radio Canada, Canadian Press via CBC, Lake Cowichan Gazette, Waterloo Region Record, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, North Shore News, Burnaby Now
New two-day Indigenous festival announced for Musqueam lands
ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) Arts Festival will be held at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. The festival will feature Indigenous artists, performers, musicians, speakers, and dance groups from Musqueam and Indigenous nations across North America.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province