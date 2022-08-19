UBC In The News
'Weak spot' in virus responsible for COVID-19 could mean new treatments: researchers
Medicine professor Dr. Sriram Subramaniam discussed new UBC research which identified a key vulnerability across all COVID-19 variants that could lead to a new generation of universally effective antibody treatments.
ICI Radio-Canada, Sing Tao, CBC via Yahoo (Canada), Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, City News, CP24, National Post, Alaska Highway News, Castanet, Vancouver is Awesome, Ottawa Citizen, Kelowna Capital News, Global via Yahoo, Toronto Star via St. Catharines’ Standard (subscription)
Underground bicycle economy helps shape lives for recyclers in Downtown Eastside
Kinesiology PhD student Jeanette Steinmann discussed her study which looked at the phenomenon of the “underground bicycle economy.”
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Non-dominant language speakers rise: StatsCan
Dr. David Gramling (department of central, eastern, and northern European studies) spoke about the increase in non-dominant language speakers in Canada.
CBC Vancouver (23:58 mark)
Climate change will bring more hot weather
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley explained how climate change is bringing in more extreme weather. AVP student housing and community services Andrew Parr was also interviewed about what UBC is doing to keep students cool during hot weather.
CBC Vancouver (15:55 mark)
How community forests can help us fight climate change
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels discussed Logan Lake as a successful community forest.
CBC All Points West (4:57 mark)
Study finds B.C.’s COVID-19 case numbers could be 100 times higher than provincial tests suggest
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said the prevalence of the virus means people should consider taking better precautions to protect themselves.
Globe and Mail
Sustained high heat has B.C. official urging public to 'preserve the ambulances'
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave comments on the need to provide support for those most vulnerable to extreme temperatures.
CTV via Funny 1040AM
Big harvest for some, not for others
Food economist Dr. James Vercammen (faculty of land and food systems; UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the impact of the Canadian Wheat Board closure on farmers.
Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)