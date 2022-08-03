UBC In The News
UBC study looks at effects of travel restrictions on COVID
New UBC research shows that travel restrictions drastically curtailed the entry of COVID-19 into Canada early in pandemic but didn’t stop new outbreaks. The study was led by Angela McLaughlin, a PhD candidate in bioinformatics and Dr. Jeffrey B. Joy, an assistant professor at UBC’s department of medicine.
CTV, CityNews (Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa)
Actually, men seek out emotional support after a breakup too
Healthing reported on UBC research which showed that men also sought out help following a breakup or divorce. Nursing researcher Mary Kelly was quoted.
Healthing
Could lab-grown meat ever be Indigenized?
Atlanta Grant, an Indigenous master’s student at UBC, was quoted in an article exploring the implications of lab-grown meat.
National Observer
Smaller, safer, cheaper: One company aims to reinvent the nuclear reactor and save a warming planet
Dr. M.V. Ramana, a physicist at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the importance of size in nuclear reactors.
Science Magazine
Stores remained stocked with AC units, fans despite sweltering temperatures
Dr. Amir Ardestani-Jaafari, an assistant professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, says people who can wait out the heat should consider purchasing air conditioners when prices are lower.
Daily Hive
Spending time outdoors can quell anxiety, research suggests
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the health impacts of reconnecting to nature.
Toronto Star
UBC researcher gets $3M for development of credit-card-sized biomedical sensor
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar received the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award for $3 million to develop a compact biomedical sensor.
Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Richmond News, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News)