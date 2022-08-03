UBC In The News

UBC study looks at effects of travel restrictions on COVID

New UBC research shows that travel restrictions drastically curtailed the entry of COVID-19 into Canada early in pandemic but didn’t stop new outbreaks. The study was led by Angela McLaughlin, a PhD candidate in bioinformatics and Dr. Jeffrey B. Joy, an assistant professor at UBC’s department of medicine.
CTV, CityNews (VancouverEdmontonTorontoOttawa)

Actually, men seek out emotional support after a breakup too

Healthing reported on UBC research which showed that men also sought out help following a breakup or divorce. Nursing researcher Mary Kelly was quoted.
Healthing

B.C. opens up immunizations to children 4 and under in next phase of COVID-19 fight

UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant commented on why it’s important to offer children protection against COVID-19.
CBC via Yahoo

Could lab-grown meat ever be Indigenized?

Atlanta Grant, an Indigenous master’s student at UBC, was quoted in an article exploring the implications of lab-grown meat.
National Observer

Smaller, safer, cheaper: One company aims to reinvent the nuclear reactor and save a warming planet

Dr. M.V. Ramana, a physicist at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the importance of size in nuclear reactors.
Science Magazine

Stores remained stocked with AC units, fans despite sweltering temperatures

Dr. Amir Ardestani-Jaafari, an assistant professor at UBCO’s faculty of management, says people who can wait out the heat should consider purchasing air conditioners when prices are lower.
Daily Hive

Spending time outdoors can quell anxiety, research suggests

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the health impacts of reconnecting to nature.
Toronto Star

UBC researcher gets $3M for development of credit-card-sized biomedical sensor

Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar received the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award for $3 million to develop a compact biomedical sensor.
Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, Delta OptimistNew Westminster RecordRichmond NewsSquamish ChiefTri-City News)