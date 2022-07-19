UBC In The News
If heatwave hits 42°C bees may ejaculate themselves to death
Research by Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, found that male honey bees ejaculate themselves to death in extreme heat.
Metro (UK)
Rocket debris can fall on our heads, says study
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have a six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley was quoted.
ICI Radio-Canada
New UBC study debunks stereotypes of how men cope post-breakup
Nursing professor and men’s health research program director Dr. John Oliffe discussed the group’s research which found that men can be resourceful and resilient as they work their way through a break-up.
Glacier Media via Burnaby Now, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Coast Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine, Delta Optimist, Dawson Creek Mirror, Alaska Highway News, Squamish Chief
‘We are still not prepared’: B.C. care home advocates call for action amid recommendations
A report co-led by nursing professor Dr. Farinaz Havaei found that the province needs to improve long-term care safe staffing guidelines and family involvement in pandemic-strategy decisions.
Black Press via Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Victoria News, Surrey Now-Leader, Nanaimo News Bulletin, Chilliwack Progress, Comox Valley Record, Peace Arch News
New study shows benefits of microdosing psilocybin
A study co-authored by UBCO psychology professor Dr. Zach Walsh found that taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms can improve mood and mental health.
Telegraph-Journal (subscription), Postmedia via Toronto Sun, MSN
Called out for wearing a mask? You're not alone. What may be driving this kind of pandemic aggression
Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments on an uptick in negative comments directed toward those wearing face coverings.
CBC, CBC White Coat Black Art
‘We can exhale a little bit’: Health Canada authorizes Moderna COVID vaccine for kids under five
Dr. Devon Greyson (school of population and public health) commented on Health Canada’s approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children between six months and five years old.
Toronto Star via Waterloo Record
B.C. wildfires delay return of wildlife
UBCO biology professor Dr. Karen Hodges discussed the factors that can lead to the return of wildlife in a post-fire landscape.
City News (Vancouver)
British Columbia shipping port adds capacity for 200,000 more shipping containers as first phase of expansion completes
Dr. David Gillen (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed building a more resilient supply chain.
The Hill Times
Is Japan ready to reopen its borders?
Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien co-wrote about whether Japan is ready to reopen its borders.
Channel News Asia
Virtual reality can enhance outdoor environmental education
Geography PhD candidate Micheal Jerowsky co-wrote about how VR and AR can support and enhance environmental education while contributing to students’ well-being.
The Conversation via City News (Halifax)
Hackathons should be renamed to avoid negative connotations
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) co-wrote about why we need to rename hackathons to avoid negative connotations.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Canada is foolish to snub international graduate students and scholars
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Katrina Plamondon co-wrote about international students being ideal candidates for settlement in Canada and their contribution to Canada’s prosperity.
The Conversation via Yahoo
The online abuse and harassment of women in politics must stop
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) wrote about how the problem of online abuse is worsening and certain types of abuse are likely to affect women more than men in politics.
Georgia Straight via Winnipeg Free Press
UBC professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar is first Canadian recipient of Schmidt Science Polymaths Award
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. Sudip Shekhar is the first Canadian to receive the Schmidt Science Polymaths Award, which includes receiving US $2.5 million to develop a highly compact biomedical sensor.
India Education Diary, Indo-Canadian Voice
‘Look harder. You are here’
Islamic studies and gender studies professor Dr. Ayesha Chaudhry discussed her book and memoir, The Colour of God, which invites readers to reflect on the biases they hold about Muslims.
The Tyee
New Indigenous leadership circle is set to advise presidents of the Tri-Councils
PhD student Alexander Duncan (Institute of Oceans and Fisheries) commented on the importance of the advisory body, Indigenous Leadership Circle in Research.
University Affairs