Controlling rocket re-entries from space imperative to cut human risks, claims study
A new UBC study found that rocket debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere will have six to 10 per cent chance of severely injuring or killing a human being in the next decade. Political science professor and lead author Dr. Michael Byers was quoted.
Psilocybin microdoses associated with better mental health and mood: UBC Okanagan study
A study co-authored by UBCO psychology professor Dr. Zach Walsh found that taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms can improve mood and mental health.
DeepMind AI learns simple physics like a baby
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune discussed comparing AI with how human infants learn.
Rural emergency rooms are bearing the brunt of health-care shortages, B.C. doctors warn
Clinical professor Dr. Michael Curry gave comments on fixing the problems in the emergency department.
How much is a tree worth? Experts say cities should log the climate benefits
Forestry professor Dr. Cecil Konijnendijk said it’s time that more municipalities look beyond the dollar amount and take the time to more widely assess why trees are important.
New birth in southern resident killer whales
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the birth of a new southern resident killer whale calf.
