UBC In The News

New study says decrease in salmon threatens killer whales

A new study led by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Associated Press via Bakersfield NowKREM

130-year-old menus show how climate change affects what we eat

An Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries study found that restaurants will probably serve more squid in the future due to warming waters. Professor Dr. William Cheung and undergraduate student John-Paul Ng were mentioned.
Hakai Magazine via The AtlanticAtlas Obscura

Dead orca wrapped in fishing gear spotted off Oregon in rare entanglement

Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on how researchers are going to investigate the specific cause of an orca’s death.
Newsweek

How to improve your happiness, according to science

Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn commented on ways to improve one’s happiness.
CNET

B.C. women get an up-close encounter with humpback whale off coast of Vancouver Island

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on a humpback whale sighting off the coast of Vancouver Island.
CBC via Washington News Post

Biologist finds behemoth tree in North Vancouver nearly as wide as a Boeing 747 airplane cabin

Forestry professor Robert Guy said red cedar trees have been showing more signs of distress in recent years than other species in times of drought.
CBC via Yahoo

Cutting-edge hydrogen power project planned for Port Moody

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed the significance of the pilot hydrogen power project in Port Moody.
CBC via Yahoo

Inflation, 'adversarial culture' in B.C. labour relations landscape could lead to job action

Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) said wages may help with issues around retention, but if the fundamental working conditions do not change, companies are going to continue to see exits from the workforce.
CTV Vancouver

Vancouver proposes huge housing development at north end of Granville Bridge

Dr. Michael Hooper (school of community and regional planning) and Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) discussed Vancouver’s new development of six residential towers at the north end of the Granville Street Bridge.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

A community’s quest to document every species on their Island home

Botany associate member Trevor Goward gave comments on working with the Biodiversity Galiano, a biological inventory which aims to document every species on Galiano Island.
Hakai Magazine via Capital Daily

Victoria real estate sales drop as prices continue to climb

Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) was quoted about the provincial government’s proposed cooling-off period for buyers which is expected to improve housing affordability.
CHEK

Third omicron wave expected to grow rapidly in coming weeks, peak in August

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on predicting COVID-19 case counts.
Glacier Media via CastanetTimes Colonist

Why earning a living as a hospital physician is no simple operation

Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) discussed the potential for different hospitals to provide incentives for doctors through compensation.
Business in Vancouver

First Nations' ancient fish bones may help us adapt to climate change

Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said fish catches and consumption patterns have been shifting for millennia, which helped people adapt to warming oceans. However, ocean temperatures are increasing at an unprecedented rate so the impacts will be much higher than in the past.
Times Colonist

UBC researcher suggests ways to deal with urban heat in Kelowna

Forestry professor Dr. Melissa McHale gave suggestions to help with Kelowna’s plans to combat urban heat islands.
Infotel News

Delay and deflect: How women gig workers respond to sexual harassment

Computer science postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ning Ma and professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon discussed the bias and harassment women gig workers face in the workplace.
The Conversation via Yahoo

'The scalpel can only go so deep': Why a neurosurgeon thinks genuinely caring for patients is so important

Neurosurgery professor Dr. Chris Honey published a book, The Tenth Nerve, which features stories of seven patients who Honey says have taught him to be a better doctor.
CBCCBC On the Coast

Don't get creeped out, but UBC wants your dead body

UBC is seeking more body donations to help students learn about anatomy and prepare them for careers as future doctors and dentists. Medicine professors Dr. Edwin Moore and medical student Armaghan Alam were interviewed.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

What is development coordination disorder? Here's what you need to know

UBC is hosting an international developmental coordination disorder conference from July 6 to 9. Occupational science and occupational therapy professor Dr. Jill Zwicker was interviewed.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeSquamish ChiefDelta OptimistNew Westminster RecordPowell River PeakPique Newsmagazine