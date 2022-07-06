UBC In The News
New study says decrease in salmon threatens killer whales
A new study led by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Fanny Couture found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018.
Associated Press via Bakersfield Now, KREM
130-year-old menus show how climate change affects what we eat
An Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries study found that restaurants will probably serve more squid in the future due to warming waters. Professor Dr. William Cheung and undergraduate student John-Paul Ng were mentioned.
Hakai Magazine via The Atlantic, Atlas Obscura
Dead orca wrapped in fishing gear spotted off Oregon in rare entanglement
Graduate student Josh McInnes (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on how researchers are going to investigate the specific cause of an orca’s death.
Newsweek
How to improve your happiness, according to science
Psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn commented on ways to improve one’s happiness.
CNET
B.C. women get an up-close encounter with humpback whale off coast of Vancouver Island
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on a humpback whale sighting off the coast of Vancouver Island.
CBC via Washington News Post
Biologist finds behemoth tree in North Vancouver nearly as wide as a Boeing 747 airplane cabin
Forestry professor Robert Guy said red cedar trees have been showing more signs of distress in recent years than other species in times of drought.
CBC via Yahoo
Inflation, 'adversarial culture' in B.C. labour relations landscape could lead to job action
Dr. Christopher McLeod (school of population and public health) said wages may help with issues around retention, but if the fundamental working conditions do not change, companies are going to continue to see exits from the workforce.
CTV Vancouver
Vancouver proposes huge housing development at north end of Granville Bridge
Dr. Michael Hooper (school of community and regional planning) and Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) discussed Vancouver’s new development of six residential towers at the north end of the Granville Street Bridge.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
A community’s quest to document every species on their Island home
Botany associate member Trevor Goward gave comments on working with the Biodiversity Galiano, a biological inventory which aims to document every species on Galiano Island.
Hakai Magazine via Capital Daily
Victoria real estate sales drop as prices continue to climb
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) was quoted about the provincial government’s proposed cooling-off period for buyers which is expected to improve housing affordability.
CHEK
Third omicron wave expected to grow rapidly in coming weeks, peak in August
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on predicting COVID-19 case counts.
Glacier Media via Castanet, Times Colonist
Why earning a living as a hospital physician is no simple operation
Dr. Jason Sutherland (school of population and public health) discussed the potential for different hospitals to provide incentives for doctors through compensation.
Business in Vancouver
First Nations' ancient fish bones may help us adapt to climate change
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said fish catches and consumption patterns have been shifting for millennia, which helped people adapt to warming oceans. However, ocean temperatures are increasing at an unprecedented rate so the impacts will be much higher than in the past.
Times Colonist
UBC researcher suggests ways to deal with urban heat in Kelowna
Forestry professor Dr. Melissa McHale gave suggestions to help with Kelowna’s plans to combat urban heat islands.
Infotel News
Delay and deflect: How women gig workers respond to sexual harassment
Computer science postdoctoral fellow Dr. Ning Ma and professor Dr. Dongwook Yoon discussed the bias and harassment women gig workers face in the workplace.
The Conversation via Yahoo
'The scalpel can only go so deep': Why a neurosurgeon thinks genuinely caring for patients is so important
Neurosurgery professor Dr. Chris Honey published a book, The Tenth Nerve, which features stories of seven patients who Honey says have taught him to be a better doctor.
CBC, CBC On the Coast
Don't get creeped out, but UBC wants your dead body
UBC is seeking more body donations to help students learn about anatomy and prepare them for careers as future doctors and dentists. Medicine professors Dr. Edwin Moore and medical student Armaghan Alam were interviewed.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What is development coordination disorder? Here's what you need to know
UBC is hosting an international developmental coordination disorder conference from July 6 to 9. Occupational science and occupational therapy professor Dr. Jill Zwicker was interviewed.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Pique Newsmagazine