Dwindling salmon stocks mean endangered B.C. orcas are going hungry, researchers say
A new study from Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018. PhD student Fanny Couture was interviewed.
Bellingham Herald, CTV National, Associated Press via Fox 25 News, Caledonian Record, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator
Meet the researchers studying seabirds — and finding ways to protect them from the changing climate
Researcher Joanna Wong (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed studying the Arctic tern, the animal that makes the longest annual migration in the world.
CBC
Go ahead, be a little spontaneous
Philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland gave comments on the impacts of overscheduling.
Vox
B.C. women get an up-close encounter with humpback whale off coast of Vancouver Island
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) commented on humpback whale populations.
CBC
A look back at the announced departure of John Horgan
Lecturer Adam Pankratz (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on B.C. Premier John Horgan’s decision to not run in the next provincial election.
ICI Radio-Canada
It’s taken more than 20 years and is full of holes, but a new international agreement targets fishing subsidies
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) gave comments on the World Trade Organization’s new deal meant to curb harmful subsidies that contribute to overfishing.
Hakai Magazine
B.C.’s climate adaptation disability crisis
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch and medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem were quoted about the impact of heat domes on vulnerable communities.
Briarpatch
The cod delusion
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries honorary professor Dr. George Rose, research associate Dr. Louise Teh and Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila commented on the Atlantic cod population.
Canadian Geographic
Allergy season packs a greater wallop this year
Forestry professor Dr. Robert Guy said pollen counts have been rising more across North America due in part to climate change.
Smithers Interior News