UBC experts on potential flooding

Recent rains have swollen rivers in many parts of B.C., prompting a flood watch and evacuation advisories. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate and land use change impacts on floods and landslides
- Logging and forest practice effects on floods and landslides
Sam Anderson
PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: sanderson@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Glacier melt and heatwaves, glaciers and climate change
Dr. Nemy Banthia
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation
Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French
- Resilient concrete infrastructure and structural strengthening
- Sensors for structural health monitoring and prediction of conditions that can cause structural collapse
- Low carbon building materials and achieving carbon neutrality in infrastructure
- 3D printing and additive manufacturing for rapid construction
- Performance of buried infrastructure such as sewerage pipes
Dr. Roger Beckie
Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-822-6462
Email: rbeckie@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Groundwater flow, and contamination due to flooding, and mitigation
- Mine drainage
- Construction dewatering
Dr. Trevor Heaver
Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business
Email: trevor.heaver@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Supply chain disruption
- Transportation business, transport policy, international shipping, ports, logistics
Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman
Visiting Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)
E-mail: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Flood non-structural mitigation
- Flood resilience and inclusive governance
Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Impact of droughts on natural ecosystems
- Impact of excess water on slopes and floods
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
Dr. Hans Schreier
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Cell: 604-731-0548
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca
- Watersheds and watershed management
- Flooding and water, urban stormwater
Dr. David Scott
Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-583-6773
Interview language(s): English
- Wildfire risk and wildfire risk reduction
- Wildfire effects on soils, hydrology of watersheds and erosion
Dr. Stephen Sheppard
Professor Emeritus, Director of Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Future climate change scenarios
- Planning for local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation
- Engaging Canadians on what they can do to climate-proof homes and neighbourhoods
Dr. Jocelyn Stacey (she/her)
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Disaster law, emergency powers including emergency orders and legal requirements
Dr. Dwayne Tannant
Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)
Cell: 250-801-4301
Email: dwayne.tannant@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Geotechnical engineering, geohazards, rock support, rockfall mitigation, excavations in rock
- Landslides and post-wildfire influence on debris flow
- Remote sensing such as drones, lidar and satellite
Alexa Tanner
PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Risk perceptions, evacuation, decision making, multi-hazard risks and emergency management