flooding and extreme rain

Photo: Casey Horner / Unsplash

UBC experts on potential flooding

Media Advisories

Jun 30, 2022    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

Recent rains have swollen rivers in many parts of B.C., prompting a flood watch and evacuation advisories. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Climate and land use change impacts on floods and landslides
  • Logging and forest practice effects on floods and landslides

Sam Anderson
PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Email: sanderson@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Glacier melt and heatwaves, glaciers and climate change

Dr. Nemy Banthia
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Senior Canada Research Chair in Infrastructure Rehabilitation
Email: banthia@civil.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Hindi, French

  • Resilient concrete infrastructure and structural strengthening
  • Sensors for structural health monitoring and prediction of conditions that can cause structural collapse
  • Low carbon building materials and achieving carbon neutrality in infrastructure
  • 3D printing and additive manufacturing for rapid construction
  • Performance of buried infrastructure such as sewerage pipes

Dr. Roger Beckie
Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-822-6462
Email: rbeckie@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Groundwater flow, and contamination due to flooding, and mitigation
  • Mine drainage
  • Construction dewatering

Dr. Trevor Heaver
Professor Emeritus, Sauder School of Business
Email: trevor.heaver@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Supply chain disruption
  • Transportation business, transport policy, international shipping, ports, logistics

Dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman
Visiting Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)
E-mail: Kh.Nahiduzzaman@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Flood non-structural mitigation
  • Flood resilience and inclusive governance

Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Effects of flooding and water supplies on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
  • Impact of droughts on natural ecosystems
  • Impact of excess water on slopes and floods
  • Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Hans Schreier
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Cell: 604-731-0548
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

  • Watersheds and watershed management
  • Flooding and water, urban stormwater

Dr. David Scott
Associate Professor, Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences
Email: david.scott@ubc.ca
Tel: 778-583-6773
Interview language(s): English

  • Wildfire risk and wildfire risk reduction
  • Wildfire effects on soils, hydrology of watersheds and erosion

Dr. Stephen Sheppard
Professor Emeritus, Director of Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Future climate change scenarios
  • Planning for local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation
  • Engaging Canadians on what they can do to climate-proof homes and neighbourhoods

Dr. Jocelyn Stacey (she/her)
Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Disaster law, emergency powers including emergency orders and legal requirements

Dr. Dwayne Tannant
Professor, School of Engineering (Okanagan campus)
Cell: 250-801-4301
Email: dwayne.tannant@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Geotechnical engineering, geohazards, rock support, rockfall mitigation, excavations in rock
  • Landslides and post-wildfire influence on debris flow
  • Remote sensing such as drones, lidar and satellite

Alexa Tanner
PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Risk perceptions, evacuation, decision making, multi-hazard risks and emergency management

Find other stories about: , , ,

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2048
Cel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca