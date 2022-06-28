UBC In The News
Endangered orcas suffered calorie deficit in recent years: UBC study
A new UBC study found that the endangered southern resident killer whales haven’t been getting enough to eat since 2018. Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor Dr. Villy Christensen, professor emeritus Dr. Carl Walters, and PhD student Fanny Couture were quoted.
Couture: CBC, ICI Radio-Canada, Earth.com
Dr. Christensen, Couture: City News, CHEK News, Global via CFOX, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Castanet
Dr. Christensen, Dr. Walters, Couture: Indo-Canadian Voice, CTV via CFAX 1070, Black Press via Today in BC, Kelowna Capital News, Peace Arch News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Victoria News, Saanich News, Surrey Now-Leader, Abbotsford News
Nickel is a key element of electric vehicles — but mining it takes an environmental toll
Dr. Greg Dipple (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences; Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining) discussed how he and his colleagues plan to turn nickel mine wastes into large-scale carbon sinks to reduce the environmental impact of mining.
CBC Day 6
Wild animals are adapting to city life in surprisingly savvy ways
Zoology and forestry professor Dr. Sarah Benson-Amram talked about how wild animals are adapting to city life.
National Geographic (subscription), National Geographic Explore
Do prohibitive ‘foreigner fees’ really keep expats out?
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on whether banning foreign home buyers for two years will help cool the housing market.
South China Morning Post
Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the importance of taking care of our oceans.
Agence France-Presse via MSN, Deccan Herald, CNN News 18, New Straits Times, Malay Mail
'A poignant memory': Artist pays tribute to Hong Kong's old airport with new Vancouver installation
Hong Kong studies professor Dr. Helena Wu commented on downtown Vancouver’s new art installation that pays tribute to Hong Kong’s old Kai Tak Airport.
CBC
Hong Kong’s past, present and future
History and Asian studies professor Dr. Leo Shin discussed the context for the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong.
CBC Early Edition
These invasive jellyfish are the size of a thumbnail — and they're making a new home in B.C.
PhD candidate Florian Lüskow (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the presence of jellyfish in some of B.C.’s freshwater lakes.
CBC, CBC The Current (35:28 mark)
New poll finds housing, homelessness top issues ahead of B.C. municipal elections
Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) said today’s real estate volatility has exacerbated many people’s fears that their housing could become precarious, if it isn’t already.
CBC
How a small-time Vancouver bookie helped turn sports betting into a multibillion-dollar industry
Psychology professor and Centre for Gambling Research director Dr. Luke Clark commented on how gambling advertisements can contribute to the normalization of sports betting.
CBC
'I'll have more to say': B.C. Premier John Horgan fuels speculation over his future in CBC interview
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier gave comments on the future of B.C. Premier John Horgan’s political career.
CBC
Expanding green canopy can cool neighbourhoods as heat wave danger grows, say experts
Forestry professor emeritus Dr. Stephan Sheppard said creating and preserving consistent urban tree canopy is “the best and the cheapest way to cool whole neighbourhoods as well as individual homes.”
CBC
B.C. scientists see recovery but fear more heat domes could change ecosystems forever
Zoology professor Dr. Christopher Harley, atmospheric sciences professor Dr. Rachel White, and UBCO biology professors Dr. Adam Ford and Dr. Karen Hodges commented on the effects of heat domes on ecosystems.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Global, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, CTV, CHEK, CFox, Q107, Today in BC, Kelowna Capital News, Nelson Star, Prince George Now
CSIS officials briefed Vancouver mayor on foreign election interference
Dr. Heidi Tworek (department of history; school of public policy and global affairs) said foreign interference could be a problem for any level of elections, including municipal.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, MSN
More charging stations needed to encourage electric vehicle uptake in Canada: Survey
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) said cities should work to provide charging solutions on residential streets.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Indigenous-led supportive housing can be transformative
PhD candidate Lauren Brown (school of community and regional planning) co-wrote about the need to learn from existing Indigenous-led and community-informed models to better address housing disparities.
The Conversation
After fleeing Trump's America, East Van teen rides UBC scholarship in pursuit of her dreams
Media profiled East Vancouver teen Ashki Shkur who fled Iraq and will attend UBC in the fall with a full-ride scholarship worth $80,000.
CBC, CTV, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Black Press via Victoria News, Abbotsford News, Surrey Now-Leader, Today in BC, Kelowna Capital News
UBC acquires office space in Surrey for new program expansion
UBC is opening a new training space in Surrey for its master of physical therapy program.
Daily Hive
UBCO supersizes its new tower for downtown Kelowna campus
UBCO released the renderings of its new mixed-use tower for its downtown Kelowna campus.
Daily Hive
Tobacco Plains youth honoured for creating a ‘home away from home’ for Indigenous students at UBC
UBC arts graduate and Tobacco Plains youth Aiyana Twigg won the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation.
Indiginews