B.C. Legislature in Victoria. Credit: Shutterstock.

UBC experts on Premier John Horgan’s decision to step down

Jun 28, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to announce he will step down as Premier of British Columbia as soon as the B.C. NDP chooses a new leader. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Gerald Baier
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-754-8546
Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Canadian politics, federal-provincial relations, political parties in Canada

Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Canadian politics, Canadian federalism

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca