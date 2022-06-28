UBC experts on Premier John Horgan’s decision to step down

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to announce he will step down as Premier of British Columbia as soon as the B.C. NDP chooses a new leader. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Gerald Baier
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-754-8546
Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian politics, federal-provincial relations, political parties in Canada
Dr. Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Canadian politics, Canadian federalism