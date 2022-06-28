UBC experts on Premier John Horgan’s decision to step down

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to announce he will step down as Premier of British Columbia as soon as the B.C. NDP chooses a new leader. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Gerald Baier

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Cell: 604-754-8546

Email: baier@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Canadian politics, federal-provincial relations, political parties in Canada

Dr. Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English