UBC In The News
Megaconstellations: ‘stars’ you don’t want to see in the sky
New York Times mentioned planetary astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley and political science professor Dr. Michael Byers’ report which found that “single major fragmentation event from one satellite could affect all operations” in lower Earth orbit.
New York Times
A grad student’s side project proves a prime number conjecture
UBC mathematics professor Dr. Greg Martin commented on Jared Duker Lichtman’s recent proof that the maximum possible Erdős sum (for primitive sets) is that of the prime numbers.
Wired
Air pollution hurts your heart. But you can protect yourself.
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) explained how air pollution damages the heart.
Fatherly
5 truths about the seafood industry that will make you lose your appetite
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) was quoted about the economic incentive to selling low-quality seafood at high-quality prices.
Eat This, Not That
Carbon budgeting is just one tool in the climate change tool box. Here's how it works
Dr. Simon Donner (department of geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) explained how carbon budgeting works.
CBC
What is norovirus and how can Canadians avoid it?
Food safety engineering professor Dr. Siyun Wang (faculty of land and food systems) explained norovirus contamination in food.
Global
Ancient fish bones on Vancouver Island may help us adapt to climate change, researchers say
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said the ocean, the fish catch and people’s consumption patterns have been shifting for millennia, but ocean temperatures are increasing at an unprecedented rate.
CTV via iHeartRadio
We have to ensure we don't empty the oceans: Professor
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed why fishing has to be managed wisely so it’s sustainable.
BNN Bloomberg
You’re stuck in a rut (thanks COVID)—here’s what to do
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose gave comments on why pulling yourself out of your rut is good for you.
Reader’s Digest Best Health
Air Canada launches first non-stop Vancouver flights to Bangkok
Adjunct professor John Korenic (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on Air Canada’s first non-stop flight from Vancouver to Bangkok.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Tri-City News, Coast Reporter, Squamish Chief, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Pique Newsmagazine, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak
Flooding, wildfire emergency plans need to better consider seniors, disabled people: B.C. expert
Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave suggestions on supporting people in light of extreme weather events.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, West Kelowna News, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Today in BC, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow News, North Delta Reporter, Trail Times, Penticton Western News
Massive densification will not solve our housing affordability problem
Geography professor emeritus Dr. David Ley discussed why he thinks massive densification is not the solution to urban housing problems.
Vancouver Sun
The mental and physical benefits of getting outdoors
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem was mentioned for directing PaRx, a B.C. Parks Foundation initiative that helps physicians improve patient outcomes by prescribing them nature.
Discover Magazine