Megaconstellations: ‘stars’ you don’t want to see in the sky

New York Times mentioned planetary astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley and political science professor Dr. Michael Byers’ report which found that “single major fragmentation event from one satellite could affect all operations” in lower Earth orbit.
World's largest liquid mirror telescope ready to observe

Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson was mentioned about overseeing a team that built the International Liquid Mirror Telescope.
A grad student’s side project proves a prime number conjecture

UBC mathematics professor Dr. Greg Martin commented on Jared Duker Lichtman’s recent proof that the maximum possible Erdős sum (for primitive sets) is that of the prime numbers.
Air pollution hurts your heart. But you can protect yourself.

Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) explained how air pollution damages the heart.
5 truths about the seafood industry that will make you lose your appetite

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) was quoted about the economic incentive to selling low-quality seafood at high-quality prices.
Carbon budgeting is just one tool in the climate change tool box. Here's how it works

Dr. Simon Donner (department of geography; Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) explained how carbon budgeting works.
Extreme heat sweeps parts of northern hemisphere

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem said access to cool and clean indoor air has to be a human right.
Global

What is norovirus and how can Canadians avoid it?

Food safety engineering professor Dr. Siyun Wang (faculty of land and food systems) explained norovirus contamination in food.
Not 'rigidly defined': Bisexual people still fight to overcome stereotypes, stigma

Nursing professor Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc said a lot of people identify or assume people’s orientations based on the relationships they currently have.
Ancient fish bones on Vancouver Island may help us adapt to climate change, researchers say

Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said the ocean, the fish catch and people’s consumption patterns have been shifting for millennia, but ocean temperatures are increasing at an unprecedented rate.
Ottawa Public Health third-party review gives thumbs up to local pandemic response

Adjunct professor Dr. Paul Gully (school of population and public health) gave comments on Ottawa Public Health’s pandemic response.
We have to ensure we don't empty the oceans: Professor

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed why fishing has to be managed wisely so it’s sustainable.
You’re stuck in a rut (thanks COVID)—here’s what to do

Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose gave comments on why pulling yourself out of your rut is good for you.
Reader’s Digest Best Health

Air Canada launches first non-stop Vancouver flights to Bangkok

Adjunct professor John Korenic (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on Air Canada’s first non-stop flight from Vancouver to Bangkok.
Flooding, wildfire emergency plans need to better consider seniors, disabled people: B.C. expert

Nursing professor Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch gave suggestions on supporting people in light of extreme weather events.
Massive densification will not solve our housing affordability problem

Geography professor emeritus Dr. David Ley discussed why he thinks massive densification is not the solution to urban housing problems.
The mental and physical benefits of getting outdoors

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem was mentioned for directing PaRx, a B.C. Parks Foundation initiative that helps physicians improve patient outcomes by prescribing them nature.
