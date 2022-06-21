UBC In The News
Space, the largest "liquid" telescope is ready
Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson gave comments on overseeing a team that built the International Liquid Mirror Telescope.
Wired (Italian)
UBC researches climate change, calls on people to provide dead mosquito
Zoology postdoctoral fellow and entomologist Dr. Dan Peach is collecting slapped mosquitoes to study how many mosquito species live in the province and the effects of climate change on them.
Sing Tao
Workplace vigilantes can breed fear and anxiety, B.C. study finds
A study led by Dr. Karl Aquino (UBC Sauder School of Business) found that people with a vigilante identity often perceive themselves to be the kind of individuals who monitor their environment for signs of norm violations.
Glacier Media via Prince George Citizen, Delta Optimist, North Shore News, Squamish Chief, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Dawson Creek Mirror, Coast Reporter
First WTO deal on fishing subsidies hailed as historic despite ‘big holes’
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the first WTO deal meant to curb harmful fishing subsidies.
The Guardian, Mongabay
One billion single-use items in Metro Vancouver's waste in 2021
Research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said we cannot continue to live in a plastic economy, an era in which plastic and microplastics have become a marker of human pollution.
ICI Radio-Canada, The Source
Safeguard your home, community against wildfires before it's too late
Forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels suggested ways to fireproof your home against wildfires before it’s too late.
Weather Network via MSN
Government of Canada delivers on commitment to ban harmful single-use plastics
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and school of public policy and global affairs researchers Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila and Dr. Juan Jose Alava commented on the new federal regulations aimed at eliminating or restricting harmful single-use plastics.
Dr. Sumaila: CTV, CKNW The Jill Bennett Show
Dr. Jose Alava: CKNW The Jas Johal Show
Making the city kinder to folks with dementia
Medicine vice dean of education and clinical professor Dr. Roger Wong, and nursing professor Dr. Lillian Hung discussed ways to better support people with dementia.
The Tyee
B.C. university student juggles life as a war correspondent in Ukraine
Media featured UBC political science student Anastasiia Lapatina, who has spent the last four months covering Russia’s invasion of her homeland, Ukraine, while studying political science full-time.
CTV via iHeartRadio
How an oily fish is connecting Nisg̱a’a youth to the land
The Narwhal featured Centre for Indigenous Fisheries researchers Dr. Andrea Reid, Kasey Stirling and Kate Mussett for running science youth camps that connects Nisg̱a’a youth to the land.
The Narwhal
Top prospects: Leading innovators from the Class of 2022
Media featured biomedical engineering graduate Nikolaus Provenzano and computer science graduate Joice Tang as the Class of 2022 rising stars of the innovation economy.
The Logic via Financial Post