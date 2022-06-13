UBC In The News
Liquid mirror telescope opens in India
Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson discussed the significance of the International Liquid Mirror Telescope, the first liquid-mirror telescope designed exclusively for astronomical observations.
Science, Universe Today
The man who helped decriminalize hard drugs in Portugal has some advice for Canada and B.C.
Professors Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) and Dr. Thomas Kerr (school of population and public health) discussed the new policy that will decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs in B.C.
Perrin: Wired (UK)
Dr. Kerr: Toronto Star via Welland Tribune, Hamilton Spectator, St. Catharine’s Standard
Recent study highlights major threat to honey bee population
Dr. Leonard Foster (Michael Smith Lab; department of biochemistry and molecular biology) discussed the effects the deformed wing virus has on bees in B.C. and around the world.
CTV
Canada and Denmark reach settlement over disputed Arctic island, sources say
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers discussed the dispute between Canada and Denmark over Tartupaluk or Hans Island.
Globe and Mail
In Canada’s biggest cities, vulnerability to rising temperatures may depend on your neighbourhood
Dr. Michael Brauer (school of population and public health) gave comments on why not all neighbourhoods in Vancouver are vulnerable to rising temperatures for identical reasons.
Globe and Mail
Newfoundland has highest levels of life satisfaction in Canada and B.C. the least, Statcan finds
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell said the answer to achieving the happiness and satisfaction levels of rural or less populated places like Newfoundland is not fleeing to rural communities.
National Post via Ottawa Citizen
Save Old Growth protesters may be sued for damages by drivers delayed by blockades
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall said the protests blocking access to logging roads have garnered public support and helped spark debate about old growth logging.
Vancouver Sun
Cats that are allowed to roam can spread diseases to humans and wildlife
Forestry professors Dr. Amy Wilson and Dr. Scott Wilson co-wrote about how free-roaming cats can facilitate the spread and transfer of diseases to humans and wildlife.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Kenney and Poilievre wrong on criminalizing drug users
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) wrote about why he favours decriminalizing drug use.
Postmedia via Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Gold-medal tennis player, human rights activist wins UBCO honours
UBCO Interdisciplinary Studies PhD graduate and wheelchair tennis player Dr. Rob Shaw has won the UBCO Governor General’s gold medal, an award given to the highest-ranked graduate student.
Castanet (Kamloops)
Okanagan digitization project lauded by provincial historians
UBCO researchers have digitized over 22,000 newspapers and 43,000 photographs from 44 organizations across the Okanagan and the Kootenay-Columbia region, which dates back to 1904, as part of the Digitized Okanagan History project.
Kelowna Daily Courier, Penticton Herald