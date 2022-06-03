UBC In The News

India is setting up the world's first mirror telescope to search new galaxies; located on an altitude of 2,450 metres

Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson gave comments on setting up the world’s first mirror telescope, the International Liquid Mirror Telescope.
Mashable (India), Times of India

More connecting protected areas needed to help at risk animals roam: UBC study

A new study led by research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) found that Canada is the third-most-connected country for mammal movement.
Axios, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province, Glacier Media via CastanetBusiness in VancouverPrince George CitizenPique NewsmagazineNorth Shore NewsPowell River PeakNew Westminster RecordCoast ReporterDelta Optimist

Metro Vancouver can safely integrate most new electric-powered mobility devices, study finds

A new research led by civil engineering and planning professor Dr. Alexander Bigazzi and PhD student Amir Hassanpour found that almost all electric-assist vehicles can safely exist with pedestrians and cyclists.
CKNW – The Jill Bennett Show, Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomePrince George CitizenTri-City NewsSquamish ChiefCoast ReporterRichmond NewsPowell River PeakNorth Shore NewsNew Westminster RecordDelta OptimistCastanetBurnaby NowAlaska Highway News

'Excess' deaths in N.B. during pandemic need study, expert says

A study led by Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health) looked at excess deaths province-by-province in Canada during the pandemic.
CBC via Yahoo

B.C.’s drug decriminalization threshold based on police input, minister says

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin and medicine professor Dr. M-J Milloy commented on the fact that the federal government’s decision on the drug decriminalization threshold in B.C. was based on police input.
Canadian Press via Globe and MailCTVToronto StarVancouver SunThe ProvinceMSNCity NewsiHeartRadioSt. Catharine’s StandardWinnipeg Free PressTri-City NewsCastanetCoast ReporterPenticton Herald

How a four-day workweek could benefit women

Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed how a four-day workweek can benefit parents and caregivers.
Globe and Mail

As the U.K. brings back imperial measurements, is it time for Canada to drop them?

Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Canada’s continued use of both the imperial and metric measurement systems.
CBC via Yahoo

UBCO students save elderly student who suffered heart attack on campus

Two members of UBCO’s emergency first responder team saved an elderly engineering student from a heart attack.
Castanet (Kelowna)