UBC In The News
India is setting up the world's first mirror telescope to search new galaxies; located on an altitude of 2,450 metres
Astronomy and astrophysics professor Dr. Paul Hickson gave comments on setting up the world’s first mirror telescope, the International Liquid Mirror Telescope.
Mashable (India), Times of India
More connecting protected areas needed to help at risk animals roam: UBC study
A new study led by research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) found that Canada is the third-most-connected country for mammal movement.
Axios, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Castanet, Business in Vancouver, Prince George Citizen, Pique Newsmagazine, North Shore News, Powell River Peak, New Westminster Record, Coast Reporter, Delta Optimist
Metro Vancouver can safely integrate most new electric-powered mobility devices, study finds
A new research led by civil engineering and planning professor Dr. Alexander Bigazzi and PhD student Amir Hassanpour found that almost all electric-assist vehicles can safely exist with pedestrians and cyclists.
CKNW – The Jill Bennett Show, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Prince George Citizen, Tri-City News, Squamish Chief, Coast Reporter, Richmond News, Powell River Peak, North Shore News, New Westminster Record, Delta Optimist, Castanet, Burnaby Now, Alaska Highway News
'Excess' deaths in N.B. during pandemic need study, expert says
A study led by Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health) looked at excess deaths province-by-province in Canada during the pandemic.
CBC via Yahoo
B.C.’s drug decriminalization threshold based on police input, minister says
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin and medicine professor Dr. M-J Milloy commented on the fact that the federal government’s decision on the drug decriminalization threshold in B.C. was based on police input.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, CTV, Toronto Star, Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN, City News, iHeartRadio, St. Catharine’s Standard, Winnipeg Free Press, Tri-City News, Castanet, Coast Reporter, Penticton Herald
How a four-day workweek could benefit women
Dr. Sima Sajjadiani (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed how a four-day workweek can benefit parents and caregivers.
Globe and Mail
As the U.K. brings back imperial measurements, is it time for Canada to drop them?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Canada’s continued use of both the imperial and metric measurement systems.
CBC via Yahoo
UBCO students save elderly student who suffered heart attack on campus
Two members of UBCO’s emergency first responder team saved an elderly engineering student from a heart attack.
Castanet (Kelowna)