UBC In The News
Climate change is shifting what seafood restaurants like Tojo’s source and serve
New research led by Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that warming waters are projected to bring more Humboldt squid and less sockeye salmon to Vancouver menus.
The Tyee
In search of the common good
New Republic quoted UBCO education professor Dr. Catherine Broom’s 2011 article about neoliberal educational policies for democracy.
New Republic
Paid menstrual leave for workers could be on the way in Spain. Should Canada do the same?
Endocrinology professor Dr. Jerilynn Prior gave comments on paid menstrual leave.
Toronto Star
B.C. wineries feel the burn after smoke from last year’s wildfires taints grape harvest
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed the threat of smoke to B.C.’s wine industry.
Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard, Waterloo Region Record, Niagara Falls Review
Are sea lions and seals eating too much of B.C.’s salmon? The answer may lead to a cull
Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries professor emeritus Dr. Carl Waters and PhD candidate Benjamin Nelson discussed the abundance of seals and sea lions, and declines in salmon.
Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard, Welland Tribune, Waterloo Region Record
As COVID-19 begins to diminish, more Canadians are getting sick with the flu
Clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach commented on the increase of flu cases while COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Global
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on astronomical gas prices in Canada.
CTV, Vancouver Sun, Regina Leader-Post
Securing Black futures brings high schoolers to UBC
Dr. Annette Henry (department of language and literacy education) discussed what universities can learn from the Securing Black Future program, which aims to provide support and security to Black students.
The Tyee
What is biogas? A look behind the wastewater plan that Prince George can't turn its nose away from
Chemical engineering professor Dr. Heather Trajano described the three main steps to producing biogas from wastewater.
Prince George Post
Climate change is expanding the range of these tick pathogens — is B.C. next?
Clinical professor Dr. Erin Fraser (school of population and public health) gave comments on the increase of Lyme disease cases.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Alaska Highway News, Delta Optimist
How much of a threat does the monkeypox virus pose in B.C.? An expert weighs in
Clinical professor Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann (school of population and public health) gave comments on the transmissibility of monkeypox.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Richmond News, Global via Yahoo
Waste wood chemically recycled to produce material stronger than steel
Chemical and biological engineering professor Dr. Orlando Rojas and his colleagues invented a wood treatment process that can extend the working lifetime of wood.
New Scientist