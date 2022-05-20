UBC In The News
17 and Hooked on Benzo Dope
Medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast commented on social dynamics that develop when people start using illicit drugs at a young age.
VICE
How have environmentally friendly activities changed over the past 10 years?
Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; department of psychology) discussed how activities that benefit the environment have evolved.
News4Jax
International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2022
Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (nursing professor and executive director of UBC Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre) discussed how B.C.’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth are faring.
CBC BC Today (25:25 mark)
Climate change mitigation plan
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the federal government’s climate change mitigation plan for disasters.
CBC Early Edition
China will see Canada’s Huawei, ZTE bans as ‘a slap in the face,’ experts warn
School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. Kristen Hopewell and political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien gave comments on Canada’s decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from the country’s 5G telecommunications network.
Global
Building resilience in Canada’s health-care system
Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy commented on how to make Canada’s health systems more resilient.
Globe and Mail
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall amid period of 'relative ease'
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said to be cautious of a number of Omicron sub-variants circulating around the globe.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, North Shore News
B.C.'s public-sector union contracts unlikely to drive inflation: experts
Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed possible outcomes of union contract negotiations amidst inflation.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Burnaby Now, Dawson Creek Mirror, Powell River Peak, Squamish Chief
‘Empty’ outer space is full of interesting problems
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers gave updates about the Outer Space Institute, a research body that studies the grand challenges facing humanity in the use and exploration of space.
The Tyee
UBC opens $2.4 million rebuilt geological field station in Oliver
UBC has opened a new geological field station in Oliver, B.C. Dr. Ken Hickey, professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Penticton Western News, Summerland Review, Keremeos Review