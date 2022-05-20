UBC In The News

17 and Hooked on Benzo Dope

Medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast commented on social dynamics that develop when people start using illicit drugs at a young age.
VICE

How have environmentally friendly activities changed over the past 10 years?

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; department of psychology) discussed how activities that benefit the environment have evolved.
News4Jax

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia 2022

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc (nursing professor and executive director of UBC Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre) discussed how B.C.’s 2SLGBTQ+ youth are faring.
CBC BC Today (25:25 mark)

Climate change mitigation plan

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed the federal government’s climate change mitigation plan for disasters.
CBC Early Edition

China will see Canada’s Huawei, ZTE bans as ‘a slap in the face,’ experts warn

School of public policy and global affairs professor Dr. Kristen Hopewell and political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien gave comments on Canada’s decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from the country’s 5G telecommunications network.
Global

Building resilience in Canada’s health-care system

Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy commented on how to make Canada’s health systems more resilient.
Globe and Mail

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations fall amid period of 'relative ease'

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said to be cautious of a number of Omicron sub-variants circulating around the globe.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeDelta OptimistNorth Shore News

B.C.'s public-sector union contracts unlikely to drive inflation: experts

Professor emeritus Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed possible outcomes of union contract negotiations amidst inflation.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeBurnaby NowDawson Creek MirrorPowell River PeakSquamish Chief

‘Empty’ outer space is full of interesting problems

Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers gave updates about the Outer Space Institute, a research body that studies the grand challenges facing humanity in the use and exploration of space.
The Tyee

UBC opens $2.4 million rebuilt geological field station in Oliver

UBC has opened a new geological field station in Oliver, B.C. Dr. Ken Hickey, professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, was quoted.
Black Press Media via Penticton Western NewsSummerland ReviewKeremeos Review