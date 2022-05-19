UBC In The News
The benefits of “risky play” for kids
Dr. Mariana Brussoni (school of population and public health) discussed the benefits of risky play and how it can actually reduce injuries in kids.
BFM 89.9
No immediate relief in sight for British Columbians as inflation rate skyrockets, experts say
Dr. James Vercammen (faculty of land and food systems; UBC Sauder School of Business) said the largest issue of spiking food prices is that inflationary pressures are being felt at every step of the food production process.
CBC via Yahoo
Are grocery shoppers being gouged? Analyst suspects inflation 'profiteering'
Dr. James Brander (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on rising grocery prices and whether grocery companies are “profiteering.”
CTV
B.C.'s public-sector union contracts unlikely to drive inflation: experts
Dr. Mark Thompson (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed possible outcomes of union contract negotiations amidst inflation.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Prince George Citizen, Alaska Highway News
Second Omicron wave has peaked: B.C. COVID-19 Modelling Group
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on COVID-19 case counts in B.C.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Dawson Creek Mirror
Vancouver real estate downturn has already started
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on the Bank of Canada interest-rate hikes and its effect on home prices.
Glacier Media via North Shore News
Extreme heat waves threaten the fertility of bees and cause their sudden death
Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, wrote about how extreme heat stress affects the fertility of honeybees.
The Conversation (French)
This Canadian scientist helped lay the groundwork for pandemic-taming COVID-19 vaccines
University Affairs featured biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis for his work on lipid nanoparticles, which helped lay the groundwork for COVID-19 vaccines.
University Affairs
$2.4M upgraded UBC geological field school opens in Oliver
UBC has opened a new geological field station in Oliver, B.C. Dr. Ken Hickey, professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric Sciences, was quoted.
Castanet