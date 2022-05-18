UBC In The News

When so-called work ethic replaces productivity, American families suffer

Fatherly mentioned a UBC study led by sociology professor Dr. Jennifer Berdahl, which found that despite workplace improvements in gender equality and family-forward policies, workplaces are still sites of “masculinity contests.”
Fatherly

BC to launch 'circle of care' for neurodiverse kids but parents have many questions

Clinical instructor Dr. Candice Murray gave comments on B.C.’s plan to launch one-stop support centres for neurodiverse children.
Canadian Press via CTVPenticton NowTri-City News

Bolder action needed on telco competition say industry watchers

Dr. Thomas Ross (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed why Canada will always have limits to telecom options.
Canadian Press via Hamilton SpectatorMooseJawToday.com

Canadians love their cars so much that high fuel prices won't make most of us change our ways

CBC mentioned Dr. Sumeet Gulati (faculty of land and food systems; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) and Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) about why personal mobility is addictive.
CBC

Should you wear a mask? Advice for navigating a mask-optional Canada

Mechanical engineering professor Dr. Steve Rogak discussed the efficacy of mask wearing now that it’s now optional in most public spaces.
CBC via Yahoo

Climate Café with Grégory Paradis: Increasing carbon sequestration

Forestry professor Dr. Grégory Paradis discussed the provincial government’s plan to fertilize forests in order to increase their carbon sequestration.
ICI-Radio Canada

Indigenous action plans lack prominence in corporate ESG efforts

Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, said investors are understanding that environmental, social and governance performance translates into corporate resiliency and value creation.
Globe and Mail

Fear of ‘The Beast’ still lingers: Climate change and giant fire’s legacy make for unnerving times in Fort McMurray

Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman and UBCO professor Dr. David Scott (department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences) gave comments on why the whole country should be paying attention to wildfire management.
Toronto Star

'Very stressful': Cold weather delays crops for many B.C. farmers, but no relief in sight

Dr. Sean Smukler (faculty of land and food systems; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) commented on the impact of longer than usual cold weather in B.C. on crop harvesting.
Global via CFoxQ107

Housing affordability in Ontario has eroded faster than any province amid COVID-19: report

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed the eroding housing affordability in Ontario.
Global

Vancouver real estate downturn has already started

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the Bank of Canada interest-rate hikes and its effect on home prices.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverNew Westminster Record

New roots, new approach

Psychology professor Dr. Frances Chen discussed the stigma around loneliness and isolation after moving to a new place to live.
New West Anchor

COVID-19 booster shots in Burnaby adults seeing no movement

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on COVID-19 case counts in Canada.
Burnaby Now

Learning from Indigenous knowledge holders on the state and future of wild Pacific salmon

Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed how employing Indigenous research methodologies helped her salmon research.
The Conversation via National Post

Climate change is now on the menu at seafood restaurants

Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) wrote about why restaurant menus across Canada’s West Coast will soon have more squid and sardine dishes instead of the popular sockeye salmon.
The Conversation via National Post

The 'can do' attitude that defines Hong Kong

BBC Travel mentioned Hong Kong studies professor Dr. Helena Wu’s book, The Hangover after the Handover: Places, Things and Cultural Icons in Hong Kong.
BBC Travel