UBC In The News
When so-called work ethic replaces productivity, American families suffer
Fatherly mentioned a UBC study led by sociology professor Dr. Jennifer Berdahl, which found that despite workplace improvements in gender equality and family-forward policies, workplaces are still sites of “masculinity contests.”
Fatherly
BC to launch 'circle of care' for neurodiverse kids but parents have many questions
Clinical instructor Dr. Candice Murray gave comments on B.C.’s plan to launch one-stop support centres for neurodiverse children.
Canadian Press via CTV, Penticton Now, Tri-City News
Bolder action needed on telco competition say industry watchers
Dr. Thomas Ross (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed why Canada will always have limits to telecom options.
Canadian Press via Hamilton Spectator, MooseJawToday.com
Canadians love their cars so much that high fuel prices won't make most of us change our ways
CBC mentioned Dr. Sumeet Gulati (faculty of land and food systems; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) and Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) about why personal mobility is addictive.
CBC
Climate Café with Grégory Paradis: Increasing carbon sequestration
Forestry professor Dr. Grégory Paradis discussed the provincial government’s plan to fertilize forests in order to increase their carbon sequestration.
ICI-Radio Canada
Indigenous action plans lack prominence in corporate ESG efforts
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, said investors are understanding that environmental, social and governance performance translates into corporate resiliency and value creation.
Globe and Mail
Fear of ‘The Beast’ still lingers: Climate change and giant fire’s legacy make for unnerving times in Fort McMurray
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman and UBCO professor Dr. David Scott (department of earth, environmental and geographic sciences) gave comments on why the whole country should be paying attention to wildfire management.
Toronto Star
'Very stressful': Cold weather delays crops for many B.C. farmers, but no relief in sight
Dr. Sean Smukler (faculty of land and food systems; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) commented on the impact of longer than usual cold weather in B.C. on crop harvesting.
Global via CFox, Q107
Housing affordability in Ontario has eroded faster than any province amid COVID-19: report
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed the eroding housing affordability in Ontario.
Global
Vancouver real estate downturn has already started
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on the Bank of Canada interest-rate hikes and its effect on home prices.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, New Westminster Record
New roots, new approach
Psychology professor Dr. Frances Chen discussed the stigma around loneliness and isolation after moving to a new place to live.
New West Anchor
COVID-19 booster shots in Burnaby adults seeing no movement
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments on COVID-19 case counts in Canada.
Burnaby Now
Learning from Indigenous knowledge holders on the state and future of wild Pacific salmon
Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed how employing Indigenous research methodologies helped her salmon research.
The Conversation via National Post
Climate change is now on the menu at seafood restaurants
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) wrote about why restaurant menus across Canada’s West Coast will soon have more squid and sardine dishes instead of the popular sockeye salmon.
The Conversation via National Post
The 'can do' attitude that defines Hong Kong
BBC Travel mentioned Hong Kong studies professor Dr. Helena Wu’s book, The Hangover after the Handover: Places, Things and Cultural Icons in Hong Kong.
BBC Travel