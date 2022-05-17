UBC In The News
B.C. First Nation Elders say salmon catches have dropped 83%
Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed using Indigenous research methodologies to discover that salmon stocks have dropped to one-sixth of levels seen 50 to 70 years ago across the Fraser, Skeena and Nass rivers.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, Business in Vancouver, New Westminster Record, Black Press Media via Lake Cowichan Gazette, Victoria News, Peace Arch News
Why Canada is so far behind Europe in electrifying rail
UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Gord Lovegrove commented on why Canada is slow to electrify the railway system.
CBC
Lack of access to allergy specialists outside Vancouver area is a potentially fatal problem, parent fears
Dr. Amin Kananim, head of UBC’s division of allergy and immunology, gave comments on the low number of allergy specialists in B.C.
CBC
Bolder action needed on telco competition say industry watchers
Dr. Thomas Ross (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed why Canada will always have limits to telecom options.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, CP24, CHEK, BNN Bloomberg, Winnipeg Free Press, Yahoo, Yahoo (Finance), Tri-City News
'Any person's pain needs to be recognized': Canadian advocates look at menstrual sick leave
Medicine professor Dr. Jerilynn Prior gave comments on Spain’s introduction of paid menstrual leave.
City News
Cost of housing is a chronic municipal election issue
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed how cost of housing will be a major issue during the municipal election.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, New Westminster Record, Castanet
Metro Vancouver gas prices spike yet again, hitting $2.339 a litre Sunday
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on why people will still fill their tank despite rising gas prices.
Vancouver Sun
Learning from Indigenous knowledge holders on the state and future of wild Pacific salmon
Assistant professor of Indigenous fisheries Dr. Andrea Reid discussed how she employed Indigenous research methodologies for her salmon research.
The Conversation
Climate change is now on the menu at seafood restaurants
Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) wrote about why restaurant menus across Canada’s West Coast will soon have more squid and sardine dishes instead of the popular sockeye salmon.
The Conversation
How countries weaponize landscape design in war
UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture professor Dr. Fionn Bryne discussed how trees and green spaces can be components of a non-coercive mode of warfare.
Fast Company
Surgery wait times may find governments using public funds to pay for private care
Medicine professor Dr. Jason Sutherland co-wrote about adopting public-private model of healthcare for elective surgery in Canada.
The Province
A guaranteed basic income could end poverty, so why isn’t it happening?
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao and physics professor Dr. Lorne Whitehead discussed the need for guaranteed basic income in order to end poverty.
The Conversation via City News
University of British Columbia hosts first-ever forum addressing Scarborough Charter on anti-Black racism
UBC held the first-ever forum on the Scarborough National Charter that aims to make campuses more inclusive for Black students and staff. Dr. Handel Wright, senior advisor to the president on anti-racism and inclusive excellence, was interviewed.
CBC Vancouver (10:35 mark), CBC On the Coast, CBC via MSN, Yahoo, ICI-Radio Canada
Canadian medical students call for free, universal access to contraception
UBC medical student Nadia Boukina and Davy Lau discussed why the federal government needs to make contraception free and universally available.
CBC
The success of mRNA vaccines could act as a blueprint to tackle other diseases
Dr. Pieter Cullis (department of biochemistry and molecular biology) was mentioned as one of the pioneers in developing lipid nanoparticles.
Toronto Star via Waterloo Region Record