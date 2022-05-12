UBC In The News
Experts pinpoint “blue corridors” for large migratory fish
A new research led by Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries PhD student Veronica Relano and professor Dr. Daniel Pauly identified four areas of the ocean that are especially important for the wellbeing of large pelagic fish.
Earth.com
'Young, Gifted and Black': Dalhousie prof works to show Black students they're not alone
Dr. Annette Henry (department of language and literacy education) discussed Securing Black Futures, a research project she co-leads, which aims to get more Black youth interested in post-secondary education.
CBC
These tiny fish being released from Port Moody are on a very special mission
Forestry professor Dr. Scott Hinch commented on his new project which involves tracking coho salmon fingerlings in order to understand how these fishes survive their journey through Port Moody, Canada’s busiest port.
Tri-City News
B.C. researchers develop game to address vaccine concerns among young adults
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Lesley Lute co-created a video game to entice young adults to educate themselves further on COVID-19 and vaccines.
Black Press Media via Surrey-Now Leader
Unicorns are finding it harder to run with the pack as valuations tumble
Dr. Will Gornall (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on how “unicorns” or private startups valued above $1 billion are not seen as unique as they once were.
Fortune (subscription)
Customers frustrated as Canada Post's fuel surcharge hits 31 per cent
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) commented on finding alternatives to economize during this period of fuel surcharges.
CBC
After a 5-year fight to lower drug prices, Ottawa's pledge quietly falls apart
Dr. Steve Morgan (school of population and public health) gave comments on the federal government’s attempt to challenge the pharmaceutical industry over excessive drug prices.
CBC
Equivalent of 94 masks per person tossed into Metro Vancouver trash in 2021
Professor Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) and research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed the rise in discarded masks in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver Sun
'If I lived in Toronto, I would be broke': How owning a home feels increasingly unaffordable for many
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on addressing housing affordability in Canada.
CBC Radio
Many first-time home buyers in B.C. say they can't access the province's tax exemption benefit
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (UBC Sauder School of Business) said while expanding the first-time home buyers’ incentive will help some to purchase their first home, the government should focus on other measures for housing affordability.
CBC via Yahoo
Low-carbon fuel to reduce emissions, but could make fuel more expensive in B.C.
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on how B.C. can reduce the province’s greenhouse gas emissions to 40 per cent of 2007 levels by 2030, and reach net-zero by 2050.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun
Justin Trudeau raises flag at Canadian embassy on surprise trip to Ukraine’s capital
Professor of teaching Dr. Allen Sens (department of political science) and Dr. Florian Gassner (department of central, eastern and northern European studies) discussed the meeting in Kyiv between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Postmedia via Peterborough Examiner
Canadians are hunkering down and changing their shopping habits as they brace for higher prices on everyday essentials
Postmedia mentioned the 12th edition of Canada’s Food Price Report, which was co-led by UBC researchers and found that a typical Canadian grocery bill rose by 70 per cent between 2000 and 2020.
Postmedia via Toronto Sun, Ottawa Sun
COVID-19 adds ‘extra conundrum’ to transit needs
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) discussed how cities’ biggest needs fall under three major categories of urban mobility – bus rapid transit, parking and mobility pricing.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Business in Vancouver
Landscapes can be weaponized to influence public opinion and perception during war
UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture professor Dr. Fionn Bryne discussed how green spaces can be components of a non-coercive mode of warfare.
The Conversation
New report contains 54 recommendations aimed at addressing racism and promoting inclusive excellence at UBC
UBC president Dr. Santa Ono, President’s Task Force on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence co-chair Shirley Chau and UBCO sociology professor Handel Wright discussed a report containing 54 recommendations aimed at addressing institutional and other forms of anti-IBPOC racism and promoting inclusive excellence at UBC.
Vancouver Sun
New interactive map of Indigenous fishing practices around the Pacific Rim
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; department of zoology) was an inspiration to create the Pacific Sea Garden Collective’s interactive story map, which aims to share traditional ways that people interacted with the sea and inspire a more sustainable future.
Smithsonian
Architects Against Housing Alienation will put a spotlight on housing crisis at exhibition
UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture professor Matthew Soules discussed how Architects Against Housing Alienation intends to highlight Canada’s housing crisis at next year’s Venice Biennale of Architecture.
Spice Radio