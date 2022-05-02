UBC In The News
Medical research into sex differences falls 'woefully short,' expert says
New UBC study from psychology professor Dr. Liisa Galea found that sex differences are too often overlooked in health research.
CTV
Cultural burning holds important place in wildfire mitigation
A new paper co-led by UBC forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kira Hoffman found that Indigenous-led cultural burning can help better manage wildfire risks and promote healthy ecosystems.
UBC-developed silver coating could be answer to bacteria-free catheters, feeding tubes
UBC researchers have developed a silver-based coating to kill bacteria and keep them from infecting patients who have medical devices implanted. Medicine professor Dr. Dirk Lange was quoted.
Gelatin could hold the key to developing electronic ‘smart skins’: UBC study
UBC engineering researchers are working on creating smart skin that mimics the sensing capabilities of natural skin using hydrogels. Professor Dr. John Madden and former graduate student Yuta Dobashi were quoted.
What do underwater volcanoes and tsunamis do to marine life?
Dr. Mark Jellinek (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) explained what happens to marine life when an underwater volcano erupts and produces a tsunami.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
Canada’s big pensions say they’re investing responsibly — so why won’t they tell us what they’re investing in?
Christie Stephenson, the executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at UBC Sauder School of Business, said workers, pension beneficiaries, members of pension plans are expecting pensions to be making strong commitments around environmental and social issues.
Toronto Star (subscription) via St. Catharine’s Standard (subscription)
Elon Musk wants to make Twitter a bastion of free speech, but its users and business model may not be ready
UBC journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida gave comments on how Twitter might change under Elon Musk’s ownership.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Extreme heat waves threaten honeybee fertility and trigger sudden death
Dr. Alison McAfee, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC’s Michael Smith Labs, discussed how extreme heat stress affects the fertility of honeybees.
CHED Mid-Morning with Shaye Ganam
Heat dome primed B.C. coastlines to resemble subtropical East Asia, says researcher
Zoology professor Dr. Chris Harley gave updates on the effects of the 2021 heat dome on sea creatures in B.C.
Satellite mapping finds correlation between B.C. wildfires and floods
Forestry professors Dr. Younes Alila and Dr. Lori Daniels commented on satellite data that found a correlation between B.C. wildfires and floods.
