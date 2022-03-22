UBC In The News
Male infertility: Scientists use 3D printing to create testicular cells that produce sperm
UBC scientists have 3D printed human testicular cells, which could help offer a solution to people with untreatable forms of male infertility. Lead researcher Dr. Ryan Flannigan was quoted.
Euronews
High-tech mouthguard tracks brain injuries in hockey
Dr. Adam Clansey, a mechanical engineering research associate in the faculty of applied science, discussed new UBC research that uses a high-tech mouthguard to track head impacts in hockey.
City News
Could talking about how much we make help close Canada’s stubbornly wide pay gap?
Sociology professor emeritus Dr. Neil Guppy said more transparency in the market ought to help both men and women get proper value for the work they do.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Already stretched B.C. supply chain to be impacted if CP Rail locks out workers
Dr. Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments on the impacts on the supply chain if CP Rail labour disruptions occur.
City News
Lack of booster shots in B.C’s young people has some experts concerned
UBC nursing professors Dr. Sabrina Wong and Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc were interviewed about why the majority of people under the age of 40 living in B.C haven’t gotten their booster shot.
City News
Horgan's push for permanent daylight saving time ignores health concerns, says sleep expert
UBC nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall and UBC psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren discussed the benefits and challenges of having permanent daylight saving time.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Coast Reporter, Times Colonist, New Westminster Record, Prince George Citizen
West shifting from sanctions to Ukrainian military aid as war intensifies: experts
Dr. James Brander, a UBC Sauder School of Business professor, gave comments on the impacts of sanctions on Russia.
Global via MSN
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines
Margot Young, a law professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, said the government does things all the time that contravene the Charter rights, but are easily justified and the whole system of criminal justice is based on that.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now Leader, The Similkameen Spotlight, Sooke News Mirror, Caledonia Courier, Goldstream News Gazette, Arrow Lakes News, Boundary Creek Times, 100 Mile Free Press, Kimberley Bulletin, Lake Country Calendar, Kelowna Capital News, Campbell River Mirror, Aldergrove Star, Interior News, North Delta Reporter, The Abbotsford News, Kelowna Capital News, Victoria News
Adding fungi to soil may introduce invasive species, threatening ecosystems
Dr. Miranda Hart, a soil microbiologist and professor at UBC Okanagan, wrote about the potential threats of using mycorrhizal fungi as fertilizers.
The Conversation