UBC In The News
Hi-tech mouthguard tracks big hits to study head impacts during hockey games
UBC faculty of applied science researchers are using mouthguards to study head impacts during hockey games. Lead researcher Dr. Lyndia Wu was interviewed.
Postmedia via Ottawa Sun, Canoe.com, Toronto Sun
Pandemic fuelling greater demand for hard-to-book psychologists
Toronto Sun mentioned a study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, which found that 64 per cent of people in Canada are worried about new variants and 57 per cent are worried about COVID-19 circulating in the population for years to come.
Toronto Sun
Meet a Canadian scientist who’s trying to create sperm in a lab
UBC scientists have 3D printed human testicular cells, which could help offer a solution to people with untreatable forms of male infertility. Dr. Ryan Flannigan, a UBC urology professor who led this research, was interviewed.
Toronto Star via St. Catharine’s Standard, Welland Tribune
BC LNG would take big bite out of Chinese emissions: study
Business in Vancouver mentioned a study co-written by UBC engineering and business researchers that looks to quantify the potential greenhouse gas reductions if China uses B.C. LNG to replace coal for district heating and industrial uses.
Business in Vancouver
Women and low libido: Is it stress or hormones? How do you get your sex drive back?
Dr. Lori Brotto, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at UBC and the executive director of the Women’s Health Research Institute, discussed psychological interventions that could help with increasing one’s sexual desire.
New York Times via Channel News Asia
'Historic' Aboriginal land title trial to begin in B.C. Supreme Court
Dr. Gordon Christie, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on how the UNDRIP will play into the B.C. court.
CBC
Why federal carbon pricing isn’t revenue neutral for the next three months
Dr. Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted about the unexpected consequences of soaring fuel prices for TransLink, Greater Vancouver’s transit authority.
Globe and Mail
Pests are destroying Canada’s trees — and a warming climate threatens to send more insects north
UBC forestry professor Dr. Allan Carroll said when infestations reach epidemic levels, the vast majority of the mature pine trees over a landscape will die extremely quickly.
National Observer
Omicron's reduced severity will make living with COVID 'easier': study
UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto commented on the expected COVID-19 case counts with the arrival of the Omicron subvariant, BA.2.
Postmedia via Healthing, Simcoe Reformer, Chatham-Kent This Week, North Bay Nugget, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Examiner
Interest in learning Ukrainian language on the rise in the Lower Mainland, and the rest of the world
Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor of teaching at UBC’s department of central, eastern and northern European studies, said the decision to speak the Ukrainian language now, in wartime, is an act of solidarity.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. wildfire service gears up to increase prevention work
UBC forestry professor Dr. Lori Daniels was quoted about the B.C.’s government decision in 2020 to devote more resources to stay-ahead of the wildfire fight.
CFox
Impact of pandemic on kids
Dr. Susan Holtzman, a UBCO psychology professor, said it’s too early to tell how children will be impacted by the pandemic in the long term.
Castanet
The big idea: can forests teach us to live better?
UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard wrote about being better stewards of nature by learning from forests and Indigenous ways of seeing the world.
The Guardian