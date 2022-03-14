UBC experts on war in Ukraine

UBC experts are available to comment on the war in Ukraine.
Dr. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Language(s): English, German
- Economic consequences of the war, implications for global energy markets and international trade
Dr. Alexia Bloch (she/her)
Professor, Department of Anthropology
Email: abloch@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Russian
- Gender and migration globally, and especially migration into and out of Russia; refugees and citizenship in Russia and Eastern Europe; daily life, family, and gender in Russia and the former Soviet Union
Dr. James Brander
Asia Pacific Professor in International Business and Public Policy, UBC Sauder School of Business
Email: james.brander@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Economic and financial impacts of the sanctions placed on Russia
Dr. Florian Gassner
Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Central, Eastern and Northern European Studies
Tel: 604-822-5165 or 604-228-0477
Email: florian.gassner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German
- Former resident of Donetsk, origins and history of war in Ukraine, cultural history of Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian language laws
Dr. Richard Price
Professor and Head, Department of Political Science
Email: richard.price@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Implications regarding international norms, including weapons of mass destruction, chemical weapons and nuclear weapons
Dr. M.V. Ramana (he/him)
Professor and Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Email: m.v.ramana@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Risks and consequences of nuclear weapons use and nuclear reactor accidents
*available 10-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. daily, except Thursdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Dr. Allen Sens
Professor of Teaching, Department of Political Science
Cell: 604-317-3217
Email: allen.sens@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Military operations, international conflict management, political strategy, Canadian foreign policy
Dr. Lisa Sundstrom
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-6331
Email: lisa.sundstrom@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Russian relations with Ukraine and Europe, Russian politics, authoritarianism vs. democracy in Russia