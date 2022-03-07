UBC In The News

Male honeybees can't handle heat, cold stress like females can

Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC, discusses her study which revealed that male bees are more vulnerable to stress than their female counterparts.
Most British Columbians fear pandemic will last, study finds

A study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that two-thirds of British Columbians are worried that new variants of COVID-19 mean the pandemic will continue for years to come. UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins was quoted.
Kids who grow up around more green space have lower risk of ADHD, study suggests

A new study by UBC researchers at the school of population and public health and the faculty of forestry found that children exposed to less air pollution and more green space are less likely to develop ADHD. Study co-author Dr. Michael Brauer was interviewed.
Canadian team makeup reflects gender gap in Winter Paralympic Games

Dr. Andrea Bundon, a professor in UBC’s school of kinesiology, gave comments on the gender gap in Winter Paralympics Games. Dr. Bundon said introducing mixed gender events doesn’t necessarily increase the number of women participating.
Urban noise and the dangers to our health

Media mentioned a UBC study that looked into the health of impacts of noise.
Canadian pipelines won't solve Europe's energy insecurity, environment minister says

UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments on the extent of Canada’s ban on importing Russian oil.
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider

Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor of teaching at UBC’s department of central, eastern and northern European studies, commented on how the Russo-Ukrainian War could end.
There are two types of nuclear strikes, the first is tactical, the second is catastrophic

Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC professor of teaching in political science, said that any direct confrontation between Russia and the U.S. could lead–by accident or miscalculation–to a threat of nuclear war.
Behind Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC professor of teaching in political science, discussed why Russian forces are attacking Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.
Members of Russian Community Centre rocked by vandalism, many have close ties to Ukraine

Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC professor of teaching in political science, gave comments on misinformation surrounding the Russo-Ukrainian War, which can lead people to take potentially misguided action.
Can you improve muscle strength in the time it takes to count to three?

Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, commented on a study that looked into whether people who contracted their arm muscles for three seconds a day could increase their biceps strength.
Does life flash before our eyes as we die? A Vancouver man's brain scan suggests it's possible

UBC psychology professor Dr. Lawrence Ward commented on a new study that looked into the human brain at its final moments of life.
CBC via YahooMSN

Do hybrid work environments offer flexibility at the expense of career growth?

Dr. Jennifer Davis, a professor at the UBCO faculty of management, discussed the shift in the career landscape across Canadian university campuses.
Globe and Mail

Physicians who spread misinformation may be eroding trust in health care system, experts say

Clinical psychiatry professor Dr. Tyler Black was quoted about rumours that youth suicide rates increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pandemic has disproportionate effect on mental health of Black British Columbians: research

Jennifer Migabo, a UBC medical student and advocacy co-lead for Black Physicians of B.C. discussed the results from a survey which showed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate effect on the mental health of Black British Columbians.
Global via MSN

Experts reject BC’s safe supply claims

Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments on the government’s approach to curbing overdose deaths.
Climate report warns of small 'window' for action: UBC professor

Dr. Simon Donner, a professor of climate science and policy at UBC, said the key message of climate reports is that every action counts, and the more we reduce emissions, the less the planet warms, and the less people suffer.
Climate change could have a bigger impact on businesses than COVID, say experts

Dr. Janis Sarra, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC and principal co-investigator at the Canada Climate Law Initiative, commented on why climate change is a fundamental risk for Canadian insurers.
Gas prices continue to skyrocket in Canada

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler discussed why gas prices in Canada have spiked and suggested that Canadian consumers reconsider how they spend their money.
B.C. hospitalizations declining, so why are we still seeing so many deaths?

UBC researchers explained the COVID-19 case counts. UBC pharmacology and therapeutics professor Dr. Brian Conway and mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs were quoted.
Thousands of surveillance cameras confirm that protected areas safeguard species diversity

UBC forestry researchers, Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen, explained how protected areas safeguard species diversity.
A collection of letters is the focus of a webinar at UBC about the internment of Japanese Canadians

UBC history professor Dr. Laura Ishiguro was interviewed about a webinar inspired by the Joan Gillis fonds, a collection of letters from Japanese Canadians teenagers during World War II.
Flexibility of virtual learning prompts some post-secondary students to pursue more online studies

UBC instructors are using innovative technologies to change the way we think about and interact with online learning environments. UBC psychology professor of teaching Dr. Steven Barnes and cellular and physiological sciences professor of teaching Dr. Claudia Krebs were quoted.
Russian students in B.C. may be eligible for tuition deferrals

Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs at UBC, commented on financial support for UBC students affected by Russo-Ukrainian War.
Keeping a youthful attitude

UBCO’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention is co-hosting Embrace Aging Month, which will include an electric bike demonstration, a virtual reality webinar and other activities.
