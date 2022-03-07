UBC In The News
Male honeybees can't handle heat, cold stress like females can
Dr. Alison McAfee, a biochemist at the Michael Smith Labs at UBC, discusses her study which revealed that male bees are more vulnerable to stress than their female counterparts.
Weather Network
Most British Columbians fear pandemic will last, study finds
A study led by UBC in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association found that two-thirds of British Columbians are worried that new variants of COVID-19 mean the pandemic will continue for years to come. UBC nursing professor Dr. Emily Jenkins was quoted.
ICI Radio-Canada, City News
Kids who grow up around more green space have lower risk of ADHD, study suggests
A new study by UBC researchers at the school of population and public health and the faculty of forestry found that children exposed to less air pollution and more green space are less likely to develop ADHD. Study co-author Dr. Michael Brauer was interviewed.
CBC
Canadian team makeup reflects gender gap in Winter Paralympic Games
Dr. Andrea Bundon, a professor in UBC’s school of kinesiology, gave comments on the gender gap in Winter Paralympics Games. Dr. Bundon said introducing mixed gender events doesn’t necessarily increase the number of women participating.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, MSN, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Sudbury.com, Guelph Today, Dawson Creek Mirror
Canadian pipelines won't solve Europe's energy insecurity, environment minister says
UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison gave comments on the extent of Canada’s ban on importing Russian oil.
National Observer via Infotel News
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider
Dr. Florian Gassner, a professor of teaching at UBC’s department of central, eastern and northern European studies, commented on how the Russo-Ukrainian War could end.
CTV via iHeartRadio
There are two types of nuclear strikes, the first is tactical, the second is catastrophic
Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC professor of teaching in political science, said that any direct confrontation between Russia and the U.S. could lead–by accident or miscalculation–to a threat of nuclear war.
Postmedia via National Post, Montreal Gazette, Edmonton Journal, Vermilion Standard, Kirkland Lake Northern News
Behind Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power plants
Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC professor of teaching in political science, discussed why Russian forces are attacking Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.
Global
Members of Russian Community Centre rocked by vandalism, many have close ties to Ukraine
Dr. Allen Sens, a UBC professor of teaching in political science, gave comments on misinformation surrounding the Russo-Ukrainian War, which can lead people to take potentially misguided action.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Can you improve muscle strength in the time it takes to count to three?
Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, commented on a study that looked into whether people who contracted their arm muscles for three seconds a day could increase their biceps strength.
New York Times via Irish Times
Do hybrid work environments offer flexibility at the expense of career growth?
Dr. Jennifer Davis, a professor at the UBCO faculty of management, discussed the shift in the career landscape across Canadian university campuses.
Globe and Mail
Physicians who spread misinformation may be eroding trust in health care system, experts say
Clinical psychiatry professor Dr. Tyler Black was quoted about rumours that youth suicide rates increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Pandemic has disproportionate effect on mental health of Black British Columbians: research
Jennifer Migabo, a UBC medical student and advocacy co-lead for Black Physicians of B.C. discussed the results from a survey which showed that the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate effect on the mental health of Black British Columbians.
Global via MSN
Experts reject BC’s safe supply claims
Dr. Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments on the government’s approach to curbing overdose deaths.
The Tyee via Toronto Star, Infotel News
Climate report warns of small 'window' for action: UBC professor
Dr. Simon Donner, a professor of climate science and policy at UBC, said the key message of climate reports is that every action counts, and the more we reduce emissions, the less the planet warms, and the less people suffer.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Sun
Climate change could have a bigger impact on businesses than COVID, say experts
Dr. Janis Sarra, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC and principal co-investigator at the Canada Climate Law Initiative, commented on why climate change is a fundamental risk for Canadian insurers.
Calgary Journal
Gas prices continue to skyrocket in Canada
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Werner Antweiler discussed why gas prices in Canada have spiked and suggested that Canadian consumers reconsider how they spend their money.
CKPG Today, Canadian Press via Vancouver is Awesome, Victoria News, Dawson Creek Mirror, Pique Newsmagazine, Rocky Mountain Outlook, Red Deer Advocate, Haida Gwaii Observer, Boundary Creek Times, Kimberley Bulletin, Vancouver Island Free Daily, Delta Optimist, BarrieToday.com, Rimbey Review, City News
B.C. hospitalizations declining, so why are we still seeing so many deaths?
UBC researchers explained the COVID-19 case counts. UBC pharmacology and therapeutics professor Dr. Brian Conway and mathematics professor Dr. Daniel Coombs were quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Thousands of surveillance cameras confirm that protected areas safeguard species diversity
UBC forestry researchers, Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen, explained how protected areas safeguard species diversity.
The Conversation via National Post, City News
A collection of letters is the focus of a webinar at UBC about the internment of Japanese Canadians
UBC history professor Dr. Laura Ishiguro was interviewed about a webinar inspired by the Joan Gillis fonds, a collection of letters from Japanese Canadians teenagers during World War II.
CBC Early Edition
Flexibility of virtual learning prompts some post-secondary students to pursue more online studies
UBC instructors are using innovative technologies to change the way we think about and interact with online learning environments. UBC psychology professor of teaching Dr. Steven Barnes and cellular and physiological sciences professor of teaching Dr. Claudia Krebs were quoted.
CBC via MSN
Russian students in B.C. may be eligible for tuition deferrals
Matthew Ramsey, director of university affairs at UBC, commented on financial support for UBC students affected by Russo-Ukrainian War.
CTV, Glacier Media via Squamish Chief, Powell River Peak, New Westminster Record, Coast Reporter
Keeping a youthful attitude
UBCO’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention is co-hosting Embrace Aging Month, which will include an electric bike demonstration, a virtual reality webinar and other activities.
Castanet