UBC In The News

Could expanding protected areas save mammals from extinction?

New UBC research analyzed data from camera trap stations spanning four continents and found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife. Study authors Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the faculty of forestry were quoted.
Glacier Media via Tri-City NewsPique NewsmagazinePrince George Citizen

Men at increased risk of mental illness post breakup: Study

A study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe and research associate Gabriela Montaner found that men suffer an increased risk of mental illness after a relationship ends.
Hindustan TimesMSN

California's universal health care failure is a wake-up call for democrats

UBC political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk gave comments about the failure of the California universal health care bill.
Newsweek

Police response to ongoing Canadian convoy protests questioned, criticized

Max Chewinski, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of sociology, commented on how there are other reasons why different protests are met with different responses from law enforcement.
CityNews

These doctors and COVID-19 experts are pushing for quicker return to pre-pandemic normal

Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, commented on a statement that claims child suicides have been increasing in the U.S. during the pandemic.
National Post

B.C.'s 'excess death' toll remains high due to COVID-19, opioid crisis

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, clinical associate professor in the faculty of medicine, commented on the assessment of the province’s excess death toll during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

The 'angry Black woman' stereotype at work

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Jonathan B. Evans discussed research that he co-authored that finds that stereotypes about Black women put them at a serious disadvantage in the workplace.
Harvard Business Review

UBC marks Black History Month with success of new scholarship program for Black students

To mark the start of Black History Month, UBC is celebrating the launch of a new program that provides scholarships for Black Canadian students. Rohene Bouajram, associate director of strategic IBPOC initiatives at UBC, and Nejat Alhussan, a UBCO student and recipient of UBC’s Beyond Tomorrow Scholars Award, were quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

syilx artist David Wilson Sookinakin has three paintings featured in a new exhibition

Stacey Koosel, UBCO art gallery curator with the faculty of creative and critical studies, says she’s happy to hear that local Indigenous artwork from UBC Okanagan’s public art collection is now featured at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.
IndigiNews

UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team rally to win President’s Cup

UBCO Heat men’s volleyball team won the President’s Cup Athletics Challenge for the first time in 25 years. Brad Hudson, the team’s head coach, was quoted.
Kelowna Capital News