UBC In The News
Could expanding protected areas save mammals from extinction?
New UBC research analyzed data from camera trap stations spanning four continents and found that protected areas are highly effective at conserving wildlife. Study authors Dr. Cole Burton and Cheng Chen at the faculty of forestry were quoted.
Glacier Media via Tri-City News, Pique Newsmagazine, Prince George Citizen
Men at increased risk of mental illness post breakup: Study
A study led by UBC nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe and research associate Gabriela Montaner found that men suffer an increased risk of mental illness after a relationship ends.
Hindustan Times, MSN
California's universal health care failure is a wake-up call for democrats
UBC political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk gave comments about the failure of the California universal health care bill.
Newsweek
Police response to ongoing Canadian convoy protests questioned, criticized
Max Chewinski, a PhD candidate in UBC’s department of sociology, commented on how there are other reasons why different protests are met with different responses from law enforcement.
CityNews
These doctors and COVID-19 experts are pushing for quicker return to pre-pandemic normal
Dr. Tyler Black, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, commented on a statement that claims child suicides have been increasing in the U.S. during the pandemic.
National Post
B.C.'s 'excess death' toll remains high due to COVID-19, opioid crisis
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, clinical associate professor in the faculty of medicine, commented on the assessment of the province’s excess death toll during the pandemic.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
The 'angry Black woman' stereotype at work
UBC Sauder School of Business professor Dr. Jonathan B. Evans discussed research that he co-authored that finds that stereotypes about Black women put them at a serious disadvantage in the workplace.
Harvard Business Review
UBC marks Black History Month with success of new scholarship program for Black students
To mark the start of Black History Month, UBC is celebrating the launch of a new program that provides scholarships for Black Canadian students. Rohene Bouajram, associate director of strategic IBPOC initiatives at UBC, and Nejat Alhussan, a UBCO student and recipient of UBC’s Beyond Tomorrow Scholars Award, were quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
syilx artist David Wilson Sookinakin has three paintings featured in a new exhibition
Stacey Koosel, UBCO art gallery curator with the faculty of creative and critical studies, says she’s happy to hear that local Indigenous artwork from UBC Okanagan’s public art collection is now featured at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.
IndigiNews
UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball team rally to win President’s Cup
UBCO Heat men’s volleyball team won the President’s Cup Athletics Challenge for the first time in 25 years. Brad Hudson, the team’s head coach, was quoted.
Kelowna Capital News