UBC In The News

Why whales don’t choke

UBC research discovered a new anatomical structure that allows lunge-feeding whales to take in massive amounts of water without choking. Lead author Dr. Kelsey Gil, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s department of zoology, was quoted.
New York TimesNew AtlasScience NewsDaily MailScience Alert via MSN

Nearly half of the world’s shared fish are on the move

UBC research looked at the effect of climate change on the distribution of shared fish stock. Lead author Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes, who conducted the research during his time at UBC, and Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, were quoted.
Earth.comIndependentNational Observer, Glacier Media via Vancouver is AwesomeBusiness in VancouverRichmond News

Average birth weights in Canada falling: study

A UBC report looked at the decrease in fetal size and the rise in small-for gestational-age births in Canada. Study author Shiraz El Adam at the school of population and public health was interviewed.
CTV News Toronto

Mental health problems more than double chance of opioid abuse: StatsCan

Vancouver is Awesome highlighted a recent UBC medicine study that found patients receiving long-term prescription opioid treatment for non-cancer pain are eight times more likely than others to start injection drug use.
Vancouver is Awesome

Biden’s immigration policies have left Haitians stranded in Mexico

Caitlyn Yates, a PhD student of anthropology at UBC, gave comments about Haitians seeking asylum in Mexico. She said the last thing people want to do is to head back to Haiti after they’ve been on the move for so long.
Vox

Understanding the rising cost of living

Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed the causes and implications of the rising cost of living.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (44:10 mark), Glacier Media via Business in VancouverPique NewsmagazineNew Westminster Record

Canadian trial: remdesivir reduces need for ventilation by half for COVID patients

Work by researchers at UBC and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto suggests that the use of the antiviral Remdesivir could reduce the need for medical ventilation by half in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as against standard treatment. Lead author Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted.
Hindustan Times, The Canadian Press via CP24GlobalCTVThe StarNorth Shore NewsPique Newsmagazine, Burnaby NowDelta OptimistYahoo

Take 2 steps and call me in the morning: Exercise as a prescription for depression

UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman discussed his study that looked at COVID-19 and exercise, and examined the effects of app-based at-home exercise programs on depressive symptoms.
CBC

Omicron's strain on B.C.'s hospitals grows, with health experts divided on when it will peak

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the significant impact the Omicron cases have on the healthcare system.
CBC

'COVID-19 fatigue' could lead to low moods, more anxiety and public health measures being ignored: B.C. researcher

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed COVID-19 fatigue and the importance of supporting others in the community.
CTV

UBCO athletes to be recognized at Fall Success celebration

UBCO’s department of athletics and recreation is set to host their first-ever Fall Success celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, to congratulate all the fall athletes on their championships and achievements.
Kelowna Capital News