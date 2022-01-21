UBC In The News
Why whales don’t choke
UBC research discovered a new anatomical structure that allows lunge-feeding whales to take in massive amounts of water without choking. Lead author Dr. Kelsey Gil, a postdoctoral researcher in UBC’s department of zoology, was quoted.
Nearly half of the world’s shared fish are on the move
UBC research looked at the effect of climate change on the distribution of shared fish stock. Lead author Dr. Juliano Palacios-Abrantes, who conducted the research during his time at UBC, and Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, were quoted.
Average birth weights in Canada falling: study
A UBC report looked at the decrease in fetal size and the rise in small-for gestational-age births in Canada. Study author Shiraz El Adam at the school of population and public health was interviewed.
Mental health problems more than double chance of opioid abuse: StatsCan
Vancouver is Awesome highlighted a recent UBC medicine study that found patients receiving long-term prescription opioid treatment for non-cancer pain are eight times more likely than others to start injection drug use.
Biden’s immigration policies have left Haitians stranded in Mexico
Caitlyn Yates, a PhD student of anthropology at UBC, gave comments about Haitians seeking asylum in Mexico. She said the last thing people want to do is to head back to Haiti after they’ve been on the move for so long.
Understanding the rising cost of living
Dr. Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, discussed the causes and implications of the rising cost of living.
Canadian trial: remdesivir reduces need for ventilation by half for COVID patients
Work by researchers at UBC and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto suggests that the use of the antiviral Remdesivir could reduce the need for medical ventilation by half in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as against standard treatment. Lead author Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, was quoted.
Take 2 steps and call me in the morning: Exercise as a prescription for depression
UBC kinesiology professor Dr. Eli Puterman discussed his study that looked at COVID-19 and exercise, and examined the effects of app-based at-home exercise programs on depressive symptoms.
Omicron's strain on B.C.'s hospitals grows, with health experts divided on when it will peak
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the significant impact the Omicron cases have on the healthcare system.
'COVID-19 fatigue' could lead to low moods, more anxiety and public health measures being ignored: B.C. researcher
UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed COVID-19 fatigue and the importance of supporting others in the community.
UBCO athletes to be recognized at Fall Success celebration
UBCO’s department of athletics and recreation is set to host their first-ever Fall Success celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, to congratulate all the fall athletes on their championships and achievements.
