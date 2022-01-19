UBC In The News
What is spacetime really made of?
Dr. Mark van Raamsdonk, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, discussed emergent spacetime and traversable wormholes.
Scientific American
The next trend in luxury Canadian real estate? Multi-level 'iceberg' basements.
Matthew Soules, a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about the iceberg house trend.
Maclean’s
Re-wearing disposable masks? Experts weigh in on extending life of pricey respirators
Dr. Jane Wang, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke about sanitizing respirators for re-use, when not to re-use masks or respirators and what we should look for when buying them.
The Canadian Press via The Star, Winnipeg Free Press, Pique Newsmagazine
Pandemic mental health crunch leads to calls for changes to B.C.'s already 'broken' system
CBC mentioned a proposal by UBCO and the B.C. Psychological Association for bringing psychologists into primary care networks, where family doctors could give patients same-day, on-the-spot referrals.
CBC
Who can expect to get the COVID-19 antiviral pill in B.C., and how many will be available?
Dr. Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed why the COVID-19 antiviral treatment should not be viewed as a magic bullet.
CTV
UBCO study suggests COVID-19 pandemic has changed our grocery habits
A new study by Dr. Mahmudur Fatmi, a professor in UBCO’s school of engineering, looked at how the public’s online shopping habits have changed in various ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelowna Capital News
How Bangladesh handled SARS CoV-2: Interim evaluation through
Dr. Muhammad Morshed, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of pathology and laboratory medicine, discussed how Bangladesh dealt with COVID-19.
Business Standard
UBC earthquake lab shakes, rattles and rolls
University Affairs featured UBC’s Earthquake Engineering Research Facility, which is studying the dangers of seismic instability. Facility director and civil engineering professor Dr. Carlos Ventura was quoted.
University Affairs