UBC In The News
Incidence of people driving high rises along with marijuana legalization
Media highlighted a study led by Dr. Jeffrey Brubacher, a professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, that looked at the effect of cannabis legalization in Canada on the prevalence of injured drivers testing positive for THC.
UPI, GrowthOp, Indo-Canadian Voice, Castanet
UBC researchers lead projects to treat spinal cord injury
UBC researchers are leading the charge on a $24-million project called Mend the Gap, which is a new approach to spinal cord regeneration. Principal investigator Dr. John Madden, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, was interviewed.
Global News at Noon B.C.
Want to get in on Canadian real estate? Welcome to the down-payment hustle.
Dr. Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of advocacy group Generation Squeeze, says young people have inherited a system that is not adequately rewarding their hard work.
Maclean’s
How the flouting of COVID-19 restrictions by leaders damages credibility and trust
Dr. Alan Jacobs, a political science professor at UBC, says many of the reasons people choose to follow or not follow COVID-19 protocols are deeply embedded in their own identity and values.
CBC
New Westminster races to plant trees to guard against future climate emergencies
Dr. Stephen Sheppard, a professor emeritus of urban forestry at UBC, spoke about improving tree canopy covers and said people can decide every day to make their environments more resilient to climate change.
CBC
Pfizer or Moderna for your booster shot? B.C. immunologists weigh in
Dr. Kelly McNagny, a professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, commented on how the differences between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are very minimal.
CTV
Thinking through Quebec’s tax on the unvaccinated
Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, discussed the ethical considerations of the health tax for people who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Globe and Mail – The Decibel
COVID-19: Hospitalizations in kids are rising with Omicron, but rate remains low
Dr. Laura Sauvé, an infectious disease pediatrician and clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about COVID-19 and children.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
COVID-19 tracking app
UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann commented on the recently retired Canada COVID-19 app and why it did not seem to take off in Canada, particularly in B.C.
Sing Tao Daily
Experts question the peak of the pandemic
UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann commented on B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling briefing.
OMNI – Focus Cantonese
Another pandemic year, another election for Mongolia
Dr. Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, says given the political constellation of an MPP president and prime minister, 2022 is likely to be a politically calm year for Mongolia.
East Asia Forum
Shakespeare First Folio acquired by the University of British Columbia
A rare first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies Histories and Tragedies is now in the collections of the UBC Library. Katherine Kalsbeek, head of rare books and special collections at UBC Library, and English professor Dr. Gregory Mackie were quoted.
Smithsonian Magazine
Physio graduates in limbo as clinical competency exams nixed, but still required for licensure
CBC mentioned that B.C.’s college of physical therapists has teamed up with UBC to offer clinical exams.
CBC
Are Canada’s medical schools failing in their purpose?
UBC was mentioned for remembering to put emphasis on producing medicine graduates who will care for geriatric populations or distant communities.
Globe and Mail
This is the design of the new UBC campus in downtown Kelowna
Daily Hive featured the proposed design of UBC’s plan to build a satellite campus in downtown Kelowna.
Daily Hive