UBC experts on Pfizer antiviral treatment for COVID-19

Health Canada has authorized Pfizer’s PAXLOVID™ antiviral treatment for adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to serious disease, including hospitalization or death. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Horacio Bach (he/him)
Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine
Cell: 604-727-9719
Email: hbach@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Spanish
- COVID-19 infections, treatments and vaccines
Dr. Mahyar Etminan (he/him)
Associate Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology and Medicine
Phone: 778-846-9604
Email: etminanm@mail.ubc.ca
Language(s): English, Farsi
- COVID-19 treatments, efficacy of PAXLOVID™, safety in adults and children, long-term safety of prescribing medications