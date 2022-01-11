UBC experts on flooding

Another atmospheric river with torrential rains is forecast this week for parts of B.C.’s south coast. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate and land use
- Land cover change effects on flood risk
Brett Gilley (he/him)
Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-719-9423
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Floods, landslides and natural disasters
Dr. Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate change science, extreme events and climate policy
Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Impacts of excess water on slopes
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
Dr. Hans Schreier
Professor emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Cell: 604-731-0548
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca
- Watersheds and watershed management
- Flooding and water, urban stormwater
Dr. Stephen Sheppard
Professor and Director of Bachelor of Urban Forestry Program
Faculty of Forestry
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Future climate change scenarios
- Local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation
- What people can do to climate-proof homes and neighbourhoods