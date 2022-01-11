Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flooding Media Advisories

Another atmospheric river with torrential rains is forecast this week for parts of B.C.’s south coast. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and land use

Land cover change effects on flood risk

Brett Gilley (he/him)

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Floods, landslides and natural disasters

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change science, extreme events and climate policy

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Impacts of excess water on slopes

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Hans Schreier

Professor emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Cell: 604-731-0548

Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

Watersheds and watershed management

Flooding and water, urban stormwater

Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Professor and Director of Bachelor of Urban Forestry Program

Faculty of Forestry

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English