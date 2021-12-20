Global seafood supply could shrink if we don’t act now, study says. Here’s why

Media highlighted a new UBC study that suggests global farmed seafood supply such as salmon and mussels is projected to drop 16 per cent by 2090 if the world fails to take steps to reduce human-caused climate change. Study author Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted.

Miami Herald, Eat This, Not That