UBC In The News

Global seafood supply could shrink if we don’t act now, study says. Here’s why

Media highlighted a new UBC study that suggests global farmed seafood supply such as salmon and mussels is projected to drop 16 per cent by 2090 if the world fails to take steps to reduce human-caused climate change. Study author Dr. William Cheung, a professor and director of UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted.
Sensor warning system could predict B.C. mudslides, bridge collapse

Dr. Nemy Banthia, a civil engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of applied science, developed a real-time monitoring system that detects flood-triggered mudslides and bridge failures together with his doctoral student Mohammed Farooq.
China revives abandoned HTGR nuclear technology in safe power drive

Dr. M.V. Ramana, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about high-temperature gas-cooled reactors and the possibility of accidents.
Do new forests or old ones capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?

UBC forestry professor Dr. Gregory Paradis discussed the carbon capture rate of forests.
Forest fires reportedly contributed to flooding in British Columbia

UBC forestry professors Dr. Younes Alila and Dr. Gregory Paradis, and Dr. Tim McDaniels, a professor emeritus at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed forest fires in B.C.
How to keep holiday gatherings safe as Omicron takes hold

Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave tips on how to make holiday gatherings safer.
Yes, pandemic fatigue is an issue, experts say. Will Omicron make it worse?

UBC psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor spoke about pandemic fatigue.
COVID-19 modelling expert says the province hasn’t seen anything like Omicron

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed what the modelling is showing about the spread of Omicron in Alberta.
New B.C. restrictions not enough to curb Omicron without boosters sooner: expert

UBC evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto gave comments about Omicron cases and COVID-19 restrictions in B.C.
Scholars say the COVID-19 prevention measures are too mild

UBC dentistry professor Dr. HsingChi von Bergmann commented on the newly introduced COVID-19 regulation and why rapid tests need to be used where an additional layer of protection can be offered to protect immunocompromised individuals.
Local COVID-19 cases fluctuating; likely to rise as Omicron circulates

Dr. Devon Greyson, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says if there’s a lot of tourist activity in a region during a particular season, we might expect to see COVID-19 cases going up in that season.
Why carbon capture and storage is key to avoiding the worst effects of the climate emergency

Dr. Naoko Ellis, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, discussed carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technology.
This is your brain on alcohol 

UBC philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland discussed the ideas in his new book, Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization.
Excerpt: The Ocean’s Whistleblower

Canadian Geographic featured Dr. Daniel Pauly, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, whos the subject of a new biography, The Ocean’s Whistleblower.
