Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: B.C. disaster recovery technical briefing Media Advisories

The impacts of the November 2021 storms in B.C. are expected to rank among the costliest natural disasters in Canadian history. Landslides and floods resulted in tragic loss of life and widespread devastation to public and private property. Rebuilding communities and infrastructure will require a thorough understanding of the hazards, consequences and implications for infrastructure renewal.

UBC engineering researchers will share preliminary observations on the natural disaster, informed by a combination of recent aerial reconnaissance of the disaster sites, together with applied research and specialist expertise.

There will be an opportunity for media to ask questions of all speakers at the close of the event.

Preregister here

Click here to join the webinar

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Location: Live webcast

Agenda:

Technical presentations: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Audience Q&A: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Media Q&A: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Speakers and interview languages: