Event: B.C. disaster recovery technical briefing

The impacts of the November 2021 storms in B.C. are expected to rank among the costliest natural disasters in Canadian history. Landslides and floods resulted in tragic loss of life and widespread devastation to public and private property. Rebuilding communities and infrastructure will require a thorough understanding of the hazards, consequences and implications for infrastructure renewal.
UBC engineering researchers will share preliminary observations on the natural disaster, informed by a combination of recent aerial reconnaissance of the disaster sites, together with applied research and specialist expertise.
There will be an opportunity for media to ask questions of all speakers at the close of the event.
Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Location: Live webcast
Agenda:
- Technical presentations: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Audience Q&A: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Media Q&A: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Speakers and interview languages:
- Jonathan Fannin, P.Eng. (he/him) – English
- Amy Kim, P.Eng. (she/her) – English
- Scott McDougall, P.Eng. (he/him) – English
- Steven Weijs (he/him) – English, Dutch
- Dharma Wijewickreme, P.Eng. (he/him) – English