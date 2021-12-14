Fraser Valley

The Fraser Valley in November 2021. Credit: UBC Engineering

Event: B.C. disaster recovery technical briefing

Dec 14, 2021    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

The impacts of the November 2021 storms in B.C. are expected to rank among the costliest natural disasters in Canadian history. Landslides and floods resulted in tragic loss of life and widespread devastation to public and private property. Rebuilding communities and infrastructure will require a thorough understanding of the hazards, consequences and implications for infrastructure renewal.

UBC engineering researchers will share preliminary observations on the natural disaster, informed by a combination of recent aerial reconnaissance of the disaster sites, together with applied research and specialist expertise.

There will be an opportunity for media to ask questions of all speakers at the close of the event.

  • Preregister here
  • Click here to join the webinar

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Location: Live webcast

Agenda:

  • Technical presentations: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  • Audience Q&A: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Media Q&A: 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Speakers and interview languages:

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-999-0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca

Darren Hailes
UBC Faculty of Applied Science
Tel: 778-895-4329
Email: darren.hailes@ubc.ca

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca