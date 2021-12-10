Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on sustainable gift giving Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to sustainable gift giving and consumerism.

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Environmental impacts of products, values and the broader social context for consumption (norms, notions of a good life, etc.)

Dr. Amy Hanser (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Email: hanser@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Consumerism, shopping culture and rituals and sustainable shopping

*Available before 12pm on December 10th, after 11am on December 13th

Dr. Dave Hardisty (he/him/they/them)

Associate Professor and Chair, Marketing and Behavioural Science, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-655-1465

Interview language(s): English

“Green” holidays, circular economy, sustainable gift giving, alternative gift ideas and consumer behaviour

Dr. Emily Huddart Kennedy (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Sociology

Tel: 604-790-7942

Email: emily.kennedy@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, some Spanish

Sustainable consumption, circular economy, environmental values

*Available before 11:30am on December 10th and from 9:30am to 11:30am on December 13th

Douglas Justice (he/him)

Associate Director, UBC Botanical Garden

Email: douglas.justice@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Plant gifts, propagation

*Available after 10am on December 13th

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (he/him)

University Killam Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-351-7406

Email: r.sumaila@oceans.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Hausa, Norwegian

Thoughtful consumption, optimal plastic consumption and use

Dr. Kate White (she/her)

Senior Associate Dean, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion; Professor, Marketing and Behavioural Science, Sauder School of Business

Email: Katherine.White@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sustainable consumer behaviour, “green” holiday giving, circular economy, holiday shopping behaviour, holiday-related waste, gift-giving and charitable giving

*Available after 2pm on December 10th, after 3pm on December 13th

Dr. Jiaying Zhao (she/her)

Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, and Canada Research Chair in Behavioural Sustainability

Tel: 609-865-4765

Email: jiayingz@psych.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Mandarin