Children wearing masks

Photo: Izzy Park / Unsplash

UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine for children

Nov 18, 2021    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Health Canada is expected to announce approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children on Friday. UBC experts are available to comment.

Prof. Anna Blakney
Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • mRNA vaccines and treatments; debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

*limited availability on Friday

Dr. Daniel Coombs
Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics
Tel: 604-704-5093
Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Mathematical modelling of epidemic dynamics, including effects of vaccination

*unavailable on weekends

Dr. Leonard Foster (he/him)
Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Michael Smith Laboratories
Tel: 604-353-3895
Email: foster@msl.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Vaccine development

Dr. Devon Greyson
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Parental decision-making about children’s vaccines, school vaccine mandates, vaccine hesitancy and confidence
  • Vaccine misinformation and vaccine communication

*unavailable in the afternoon on Mondays and Wednesdays

Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 778-928-8338
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Dr. Marie Tarrant
Professor, School of Nursing, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 604-417-7307
Email: marie.tarrant@ubc.ca

  • Vaccine uptake, vaccine hesitancy, parental attitudes and willingness to vaccinate

