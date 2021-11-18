UBC experts on COVID-19 vaccine for children

Health Canada is expected to announce approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children on Friday. UBC experts are available to comment.
Prof. Anna Blakney
Assistant Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories and School of Biomedical Engineering
Email: anna.blakney@msl.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- mRNA vaccines and treatments; debunking misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines
*limited availability on Friday
Dr. Daniel Coombs
Professor, Department of Mathematics and Institute of Applied Mathematics
Tel: 604-704-5093
Email: coombs@math.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Mathematical modelling of epidemic dynamics, including effects of vaccination
*unavailable on weekends
Dr. Leonard Foster (he/him)
Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Michael Smith Laboratories
Tel: 604-353-3895
Email: foster@msl.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Vaccine development
Dr. Devon Greyson
Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Email: devon.greyson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Parental decision-making about children’s vaccines, school vaccine mandates, vaccine hesitancy and confidence
- Vaccine misinformation and vaccine communication
*unavailable in the afternoon on Mondays and Wednesdays
Dr. Stephen Hoption Cann
Clinical Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Cell: 778-928-8338
Email: hoption.cann@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials
Dr. Marie Tarrant
Professor, School of Nursing, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 604-417-7307
Email: marie.tarrant@ubc.ca
- Vaccine uptake, vaccine hesitancy, parental attitudes and willingness to vaccinate