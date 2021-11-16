UBC In The News
100 years since insulin discovery, Canadian scientists push for new diabetes treatments
Global mentioned that a biomedical engineering team at the University of Toronto is collaborating with Dr. Timothy Kieffer’s lab in UBC’s department of cellular and physiological sciences to work on transplanting the islets under the skin.
AI can quickly identify structure of drugs designed for ‘legal highs’
Several media outlets mentioned a new study by UBC and University of Alberta researchers who trained computers to predict the next designer drugs before they are even on the market. UBC medicine student Dr. Michael Skinnider and UBC biochemistry professor Dr. Leonard Foster were quoted.
Outdoor cats are helping mind-controlling parasite spread: UBC study
A new study led by UBC faculty of forestry adjunct professor Dr. Amy Wilson looked at the impact domestic cats can have on wildlife in densely populated urban areas.
Is nuclear power the way forward to combat the climate crisis?
Dr. Allison Macfarlane, a professor and director of UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, shared her views about nations building more nuclear power plants to battle the climate crisis.
There's a link between being kind to others and happiness, UBC researcher says
UBC psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn discussed her experimental research into happiness and the benefits of kindness.
The 1970s can offer us lessons in combatting today’s inflation
Dr. Michael Devereux, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted about the cost of eliminating inflation.
Employees and their workplaces set to face surge in payroll taxes in 2022
Dr. Kevin Milligan, a UBC professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, gave comments about the EI deficit.
Three years in, has B.C.'s speculation and vacancy tax made a difference?
Dr. Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on the effect of the speculation and vacancy tax.
Will inflation be a horror or a healthy readjustment? Economists clash over the basics
Dr. Michael Devereux, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, was quoted discussing the reasons for the rise in prices and how the inflationary effect might be around longer than most people expect.
Rogers battle could rattle corporate share structure
Dr. Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law and director of UBC’s Centre for Business Law, discussed dual-class share structures.
Parts of B.C., Quebec could be underwater if the planet keeps warming
Kees Lokman, a professor at the school of architecture and landscape architecture in UBC’s faculty of applied science, gave comments about the sea level rise projections in B.C.
Rights groups warn Paris pact rules on carbon markets leave indigenous people exposed
Dr. David Boyd, a UBC professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and the school of public policy and global affairs, says human rights were largely ignored in the rush to conclude rules on international carbon markets at COP26.
Green groups greet climate deal with hope, frustration after last-minute compromise
Dr. Kathryn Harrison, a professor in UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about climate commitments and Canada’s fossil-fuel industry.
These experts say there's reason for cautious optimism coming out of COP26
The Current spoke to UBC political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison about the COP26 summit and new climate commitments from the United States and China.
Doctors concerned they can’t access COVID-19 treatments that can prevent hospitalizations
Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an infectious disease expert and clinical professor in UBC’s department of pediatrics, gave comments about the limited supply of monoclonal antibodies in Canada.
Horgan's relationship with Washington state governor complicates daylight time
Dr. Michael Healey, a professor emeritus at UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, discussed how B.C. Premier John Horgan’s positive relationship with Washington state Governor Jay Inslee may lead to delays in when B.C. residents will see a transition to permanent daylight time.
Lee Maracle, combative Indigenous author, dies at 71
Dr. Daniel Heath Justice, a UBC professor of critical Indigenous studies and English language and literatures, was quoted in an article paying tribute to Indigenous Canadian writer Lee Maracle.
Story mapping: Author Alix Ohlin on her latest book of short stories exploring the consequences of desire
WPR interviewed Alix Ohlin, chair of creative writing at UBC, about her latest short story collection.
