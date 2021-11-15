Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on flooding and extreme weather Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch

Associate Professor, School of Nursing

Email: jennifer.baumbusch@nursing.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

special considerations for supporting older people and people with disabilities in climate crises

Dr. Lori Daniels

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: lori.daniels@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Interactions of fire and rain to contribute to debris, floods and landslides

Dr. Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate change science, extreme events and climate policy

Dr. Jonathan Fannin

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Email: jonathan.fannin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Mudslides and soil erosion impact on roads, railways and forestry

Brett Gilley (he/him)

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Floods, tsunamis, landslides and natural disasters

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Impacts of excess water on slopes

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Professor and Director of Bachelor of Urban Forestry Program

Faculty of Forestry

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Future climate change scenarios

Local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation

Jeremy Stone

PhD student, School of Community and Regional Planning

Email: jeremy@recoveryandrelief.org

Interview language(s): English

Economic disruption, economic recovery, rural recovery and recovery justice

Alexa Tanner

PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: alexa.tanner@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Risk perceptions, evacuation, decision making, multi-hazard risks and emergency management

Dr. Rachel White

Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-230-3504

Email: rwhite@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English